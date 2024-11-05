Election Day 2024 live updates: Latest Trump vs Harris news, polls and analysis

American voters are heading to the polls on Election Day after Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump made their final pitches on Monday, the last full day of campaigning.

The Republican former president chose to close out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as his own former White House chief of staff General John Kelly, who recenty labelled him a “fascist”.

Trump, who received a last-minute endorsement from influential podcaster Joe Rogan, was late on stage and only finished speaking at 2.09am, looking exhausted.

The Democrat, drawning a sharp contrast, was joined in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, respectively.

Harris set a joyous tone and emphatically told her supporters for the final time: “We’re not going back!”

The first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, at midnight – a tradition going back almost 65 years – with the town’s six registered voters split evenly between the two candidates.

Happy Election Day!

Well, we’ve made it. Who knows what happens next.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris concluded her astonishing three-month long campaign with a rousing address in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, last night where she outlined her positive vision for America without once mentioning the name of her Republican challenger.

Kamala Harris: From the beginning, ours has not been a fight against something. It has been a fight for something. A fight for a future with freedom, with opportunity, and with dignity for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/43V2hsOMq2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Kamala Harris: "So tonight I ask you one last time: Are you ready to make your voices heard? Do we believe in freedom? Do we believe in opportunity? Do we believe in the promise of America? And are we ready to fight for it? And when we fight -- we win!" pic.twitter.com/1WaN71X1r5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Before that, her husband Doug Emhoff paid touching tribute to his wife and Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey urged their audience against complacency, stressing the importance of getting out to vote and making their voices heard.

Second Gentleman @DouglasEmhoff: Kamala was the right person for me in my life and she is the right president for this moment in our nation's history. She brings joy and toughness to every task with that laugh. And she brings her deep experience to every decision, always… pic.twitter.com/FFBJxU6WfK — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

.@ladygaga endorses Kamala Harris: "Today, I'm holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans. Tomorrow, let's make sure all your voices are heard" pic.twitter.com/utTBhpIHIU — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

.@Oprah: Deciding not to decide is a vote to let other people control your future. If we show up for our country tomorrow, then we have the power to choose a leader who sees us. Kamala Harris will do her mighty best to serve all of us pic.twitter.com/pIDnA63zyo — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

The Harris campaign deployed their celebrity supporters further afield too, with Katy Perry doing the honours in Pittsburgh and Christian Aguilera in Las Vegas.

.@KatyPerry endorses Kamala Harris: "Four years ago, I became a mother... She is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris. I know she will protect my daughter's future and your children's future" pic.twitter.com/P0hVeUnUuz — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

