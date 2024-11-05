Election Day 2024 live updates: Latest Trump vs Harris news, polls and analysis

Joe Sommerlad and Oliver O'Connell
·4 min read

American voters are heading to the polls on Election Day after Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump made their final pitches on Monday, the last full day of campaigning.

The Republican former president chose to close out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as his own former White House chief of staff General John Kelly, who recenty labelled him a “fascist”.

Trump, who received a last-minute endorsement from influential podcaster Joe Rogan, was late on stage and only finished speaking at 2.09am, looking exhausted.

The Democrat, drawning a sharp contrast, was joined in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, respectively.

Harris set a joyous tone and emphatically told her supporters for the final time: “We’re not going back!”

The first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, at midnight – a tradition going back almost 65 years – with the town’s six registered voters split evenly between the two candidates.

Kamala Harris vows ‘we’re not going back’ in star-studded final rally with Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey

13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Happy Election Day!

Well, we’ve made it. Who knows what happens next.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris concluded her astonishing three-month long campaign with a rousing address in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, last night where she outlined her positive vision for America without once mentioning the name of her Republican challenger.

Before that, her husband Doug Emhoff paid touching tribute to his wife and Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey urged their audience against complacency, stressing the importance of getting out to vote and making their voices heard.

The Harris campaign deployed their celebrity supporters further afield too, with Katy Perry doing the honours in Pittsburgh and Christian Aguilera in Las Vegas.

Here’s Alastair Jamieson to set the scene.

America on a knife edge as Trump says election is ‘ours to lose’

Hello and welcome!

13:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Election Day as the hard-fought race for the White House between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump reaches its climax

Latest Stories