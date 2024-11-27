Almost all of the polls have closed in Nova Scotia's provincial election

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

HALIFAX — All but one of the polls have closed in Nova Scotia after an election race that saw Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston insist he needed a new mandate to send a strong message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Earlier in the day, Elections Nova Scotia confirmed it would begin counting ballots at 8 p.m., as expected, but the agency said it wouldn’t release results until 9 p.m. because a problem with election supplies forced a polling station on the Eastern Shore to stay open for the extra hour.

With his party riding high in the polls, Houston called a snap election, saying a second term would strengthen his bargaining position with the leader of the unpopular federal Liberal government on issues such as carbon pricing.

Houston's critics pounced when he ignored the fixed-date election law his government passed in 2021. At the time, Houston said the law would "limit any perceived advantage by the government."

Provincial Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and NDP Leader Claudia Chender — both contesting their first election as a party leader — accused the premier of breaking a promise on the first day of the campaign.

Houston also said he needed to seek voters’ approval for his plans to deal with a cost-of-living crisis and the province’s acute shortage of affordable housing amid a population boom.

When the Tories released their election platform Nov. 8, Houston said the stay-the-course document represented a "continuation of a plan that is already working."

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 of the legislature’s 55 seats, the Liberals had 14 seats, the NDP six and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Election day in Nova Scotia: A closer look at the key issues

    Voters in Nova Scotia head to the polls today, after a snap election was called by the governing Progressive Conservative party. Global Halifax's Paul Brothers joins Miranda Anthistle with a look at the key issues impacting the province.

  • Nova Scotia election: one last day on the campaign trail

    HALIFAX — Today is the final day of campaigning before Nova Scotians head to the polls.

  • Nova Scotia election promise tracker: What has been promised by three main parties?

    Voters in Nova Scotia go to the polls on Nov. 26. At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

  • Examining eligibility criteria for Indigenous funding

    Following controversy from MP Randy Boissonnault, over accusations of false claims about his Indigenous ancestry, along with a review of the Indigenous procurement program, questions are now being raised about the eligibility criteria for Indigenous-owned businesses to obtain federal funding. Miranda Anthistle gets insight from Tabitha Bull, president and CEO of The Canadian Council for Indigenous Business,&nbsp;to examine to issue further.

  • Elections N.B. uses radio, social media to spread the word about Dec. 9 vote

    Elections N.B. is concerned about the potential impact the Canada Post strike might have on next month's municipal byelections, with the risk of voter information cards not arriving in mailboxes before New Brunswickers head to the polls. Chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth said voters would normally receive their voter information cards this week."Because of the postal strike and the voter cards not arriving at all, Elections N.B. is making every effort possible," she said. Poffenroth said ra

  • ‘We enjoy this sometimes’: The rhetorical battle between Justices Alito and Kagan at the Supreme Court

    Alito and Kagan are sharp-tongued strategic questioners and both keenly aware of which other justices might be in play – open to persuasion – during arguments in a case

  • Mayor of central P.E.I. town quits after his council backs a pricey pickleball project

    The longtime mayor of Kensington is stepping down after a contentious debate over new pickleball courts for the central P.E.I. town. Rowan Caseley confirmed to CBC News that he handed in his letter of resignation to CAO Geoff Baker late Monday night after a regularly monthly council meeting. During that meeting, councillors voted 3-2 in favour of the construction of six new pickleball courts and a washroom facility with help from the 2023 Canada Games Legacy Fund. Caseley, who has been Kensingto

  • This Hasbro employee was just laid off after 25 years — here’s how to bounce back after a job loss in your 50s

    Get your finances straight and win the employment game.

  • ‘Fight Night’s Artrece Johnson Signs With CESD

    EXCLUSIVE: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist‘s Artrece Johnson has signed with CESD for representation. Johnson is coming off her breakout performance in Peacock’s limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, opposite Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson. In the series, Johnson portrays Faye Williams, the long-suffering wife of Gordon ‘Chicken Man’ Williams (Hart) and …

  • ‘Bad Sisters’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

    The five Garvey sisters are back in a new season of Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters on Apple TV+. The dark comedy and murder mystery series centered around the death of John Paul Williams (Claes Bang) last season as the ten episodes shifted back and forth between before and after his mysterious death. For more details …

  • Snow is headed to southern Ontario: Here's how to prepare

    Winter is just around the corner, according to the latest forecast.

  • How to make healthier mocktails, according to dietitians: 5 alcohol-free recipes to try

    Mocktails can be high in calories and sugar. Here's how to make healthier and tasty non-alcoholic drinks.

  • Jonny Gutman Joins Paradigm As TV Lit Agent

    EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has hired Jonny Gutman as TV Literary Agent. Gutman most recently served as VP of Original Series for IDW Entertainment where he led the live action department responsible for the development and licensing of film and television projects based on original IP from IDW Publishing and graphic novel subsidiary Top Shelf Productions. Prior …

  • Drought is causing saltwater to creep up the Delaware River

    Salty oceanwater is creeping up the Delaware River, a source of drinking water for millions, brought on by drought conditions and sea level rise. Officials are studying options for the future in case of future severe drought. (AP video by Tassanee Vejpongsa, Produced by Brittany Peterson)

  • Newsroom Ready: Crowsnest Pass voters support new coal mine

    Residents in the Crowsnest Pass have voted in favour of bringing coal mining back to the community in southwestern Alberta. Nearly 54 per cent of eligible voters turned out and 72 per cent cast ballots in favour of supporting a mine at Grassy Mountain, but the project still needs a number of regulatory approvals. (Nov. 26, 2024)

  • What's in the groundwater beneath Whitehorse? Research suggests some high levels of uranium

    High levels of heavy metals and metalloids in untreated groundwater have been detected in and around Whitehorse, new research suggests.Of main concern are arsenic, uranium and manganese, some levels of which preliminary data suggest are above safe drinking water guidelines recommended by the federal government. Those results still need to be confirmed through further testing. The water tested is outside of the municipal water system. In collaboration between Yukon University, Carleton University

  • Holt says province could scrap price-setting law on gas

    Premier Susan Holt has raised the possibility of eliminating the regulation of retail gas prices in New Brunswick as a way to drive down the cost to consumers.Holt brought up the idea while responding to criticism from Opposition Leader Glen Savoie that the elimination of the so-called "carbon cost adjustor" — saving consumers four cents a litre on gas — might have unintended consequences.In 2022, the adjustor became part of the price-setting formula used by the Energy and Utilities Board to set

  • Vancouver Park Board votes to hike service fees, add amenity improvement charge in 2025

    The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation unanimously passed a motion Monday that will hike the price of its programs and services by an average of six per cent in 2025, while a new three per cent amenity improvement fee will be added to select attractions and services.Board staff said in the motion that the increases reflected a balance of maintaining affordability, while being mindful of cost pressures and the need for long-term financial viability.The motion noted that a 2024 public engagem

  • Elections Nova Scotia to delay results due to late opening at polling station

    Elections Nova Scotia will delay the release of provincial election results tonight due to the late opening of a polling station in the riding of Eastern Shore.Naomi Shelton, director of communications at Elections Nova Scotia, said the polling station at 22 Power Rd. in Mushaboom had to delay its opening after election workers arrived without some necessary supplies. She said the station was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. local time, like all others in the province. However, the workers had to go

  • Killam reports 'largest rental gains' on new leases in company's history in most recent update

    Halifax-based landlord Killam Apartment REIT recorded the "largest rental gains" in company history for when new tenants move into an apartment, according to its financial report for the quarter ending Sept. 30.Killam owns 5,710 apartment units in Halifax and more than 18,000 across Canada. "Rental increases achieved with new leases are strongest in Halifax, Saint John and Moncton," said Killam executive vice-president Robert Richardson during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 7.