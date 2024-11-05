Election Day weather forecast: Storms possible in central US; calm Northeast temperatures

Weather conditions ranging from thunderstorms to snow showers in parts of the U.S. could potentially disrupt voters at the poll on Tuesday, while other areas will be unseasonably warm.

On Tuesday, a strong cold front will cut through the nation's mid-section, threatening the central U.S. with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Key swing states, like Michigan and Wisconsin, are expected to see gusty winds and rainfall as the front pushes eastward.

Isolated severe storms are also possible from upper Texas to central Louisiana, into southeastern Arkansas and western Mississippi, The Weather Channel reported. A tornado threat is "likely to persist" in portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas into early Tuesday, which could cause potential hazards to voters and polling sites, according to the National Weather Service.

"Those in lines outdoors waiting to vote on Tuesday will need to be prepared for the threat of lightning and heavy downpours which could extend from portions of Louisiana and Arkansas northeastward into the middle Mississippi River Valley and Lower Ohio Valley," said AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Other areas of the Deep South to the Ohio Valley are also expected to see record-high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, according to The Weather Channel. Meanwhile, snow and possible blizzard conditions are forecast for parts of the Northwest including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

Much of the Northeast, Southwest, and mid-Atlantic will remain dry. The weather service warned that widespread critical fire weather conditions will continue in California due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

2024 election problems: Fake videos and damaged ballots

Will it rain on Election Day?

AccuWeather meteorologists predict the storm will "deliver much-needed rain" to the Plains and Midwest, likely causing severe conditions and flooding.

"Some localized downpours could lead to ponding on roadways across parts of Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and northern lower Michigan," according to Pydynowski.

By the end of Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists said many areas of the U.S. will have several inches of rain with parts of southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri through northeastern and central Oklahoma expected to receive 8 to 12 inches of rain.

Some portions of the Southeast, such as Florida and South Carolina, could see showers on Election Day, according to forecasters.

Forecast for key battleground states

Arizona: The National Weather Service said mild temperatures are expected through the first half of the week before a dry cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s on Tuesday for Phoenix and Tucson.

Georgia: Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to 80s through Tuesday but the weather service warned that southwestern could see some rainfall starting late Tuesday.

Michigan: Rain is expected across much of Michigan, according to the weather service. While Detroit will see a warm, mostly dry Election Day much of the state is set for wet, dreary conditions. Detroit could see temperatures reach a high of 77 degrees.

Nevada: Calm weather is forecast across the state with temperatures in the 60s expected, the weather service said. Las Vegas could see a high of 70 while Reno will be in the mid-50s.

North Carolina: Warmer temperatures from the mid-70s to 80s are expected but some showers are possible in western areas of the state.

Pennsylvania: The state will see sunny and warm temperatures with highs in the 70s, the weather service said.

Wisconsin: A chilly, rainy day is forecast for Wisconsin with temperatures ranging from the 50s to 60s. The weather service warned that scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern Wisconsin after heavier rainfall on Tuesday.

Contributing: Claire Thornton and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election Day weather: Cold front threatens central United States