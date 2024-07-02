Election diary: All eyes on Ed Davey and what stunt he has in store
As a row rages over Sir Keir Starmer suggesting he would want to finish work at 6pm on Fridays, his opposite number was up and out campaigning by 4:30am.
Rishi Sunak started the penultimate day of campaigning at the crack of dawn with a visit to an Ocado warehouse in Luton, Bedfordshire.
Mr Sunak tried his hand at packing orders, which included picking out smoked salmon and avocado for a customer.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir will make three separate stops in the Midlands – in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire – as he warns against complacency despite polls that predict a comfortable Labour landslide on Thursday.
The Labour leader is set to reinforce his message that the election is a choice between five more years of the Tories or a “chance to rebuild”.
All eyes will be on Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, to see how he follows a day of stunts that included a Zumba aerobics class, a bungee jump and a ride on an inflatable ring.
And Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, will continue campaigning as he seeks election to the Commons for the first time in the seaside town of Clacton.