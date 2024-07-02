Election diary: All eyes on Ed Davey and what stunt he has in store

Ed Davey on an inflatable in the Cotswolds on Monday, hours after taking part in a bungee jump and a Zumba class - Hollie Adams

As a row rages over Sir Keir Starmer suggesting he would want to finish work at 6pm on Fridays, his opposite number was up and out campaigning by 4:30am.

Rishi Sunak started the penultimate day of campaigning at the crack of dawn with a visit to an Ocado warehouse in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Mr Sunak tried his hand at packing orders, which included picking out smoked salmon and avocado for a customer.

Sunak made an early morning visit to meet workers at an Ocado distribution centre on Tuesday morning - Phil Noble

Meanwhile, Sir Keir will make three separate stops in the Midlands – in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire – as he warns against complacency despite polls that predict a comfortable Labour landslide on Thursday.

The Labour leader is set to reinforce his message that the election is a choice between five more years of the Tories or a “chance to rebuild”.

All eyes will be on Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, to see how he follows a day of stunts that included a Zumba aerobics class, a bungee jump and a ride on an inflatable ring.

And Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, will continue campaigning as he seeks election to the Commons for the first time in the seaside town of Clacton.