Election diary: Farewell Rishi and Starmer heading to No 10

Sir Keir Starmer addressed his supporters at the Tate Modern in London, after winning the general election by a landslide - GEOFF PUGH FOR THE TELEGRAPH

As the world wakes up to a new Government-in-waiting, the election drama is far from over.

There are a host of formalities to get through before Keir Starmer has a chance to settle into No 10.

Firstly, Rishi Sunak will say farewell to the nation with a final speech in Downing Street at around 10.30am, before he travels to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King.

After that, Sir Keir will ask the monarch for permission to form a government

Immediately afterwards, he will be whisked to No 10, where he will deliver a brief speech to the public from a podium in front of the famous black door at around 12.20pm.

‌Next, he will meet and greet his new staff, before inviting inside those Labour MPs who will be appointed to his first Cabinet.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are celebrating their best result in a century with a party in their London headquarters.

John Swinney, the SNP leader, will also deliver a short speech, before taking questions.

While this is all going on, the Tories will be mulling over who they want to replace Mr Sunak as leader. With several potential frontrunners including Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt now out of the picture, they may find their choice is rather more limited than expected.