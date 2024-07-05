Election diary: Farewell Rishi and Starmer heading to No 10

Amy Gibbons
·1 min read
Sir Keir Starmer addressed his supporters at the Tate Modern in London, after winning the general election by a landslide
Sir Keir Starmer addressed his supporters at the Tate Modern in London, after winning the general election by a landslide - GEOFF PUGH FOR THE TELEGRAPH

As the world wakes up to a new Government-in-waiting, the election drama is far from over.

There are a host of formalities to get through before Keir Starmer has a chance to settle into No 10.

Firstly, Rishi Sunak will say farewell to the nation with a final speech in Downing Street at around 10.30am, before he travels to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King.

After that, Sir Keir will ask the monarch for permission to form a government

Immediately afterwards, he will be whisked to No 10, where he will deliver a brief speech to the public from a podium in front of the famous black door at around 12.20pm.

‌Next, he will meet and greet his new staff, before inviting inside those Labour MPs who will be appointed to his first Cabinet.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are celebrating their best result in a century with a party in their London headquarters.

John Swinney, the SNP leader, will also deliver a short speech, before taking questions.

While this is all going on, the Tories will be mulling over who they want to replace Mr Sunak as leader. With several potential frontrunners including Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt now out of the picture, they may find their choice is rather more limited than expected.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Throws 4th Of July Fit In 'Disgraceful' New Holiday Tantrum

    Critics called out the former president for a bonkers Independence Day message that barely mentioned the holiday.

  • Obama Privately Goes Shaky After Offering to Prop Up Biden

    Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe

  • Conservative Commentator Says Trump’s Post-Debate Move Is ‘Freaking A Lot Of People Out’

    Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.

  • ‘Pile Of Crap’: Trump Rails Against Biden, Harris In Unhinged Rant Caught On Video

    The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.

  • Freeland defends implementation of digital services tax

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.

  • Tyranny Expert Sums Up A Donald Trump Win With 2 Ominous Words

    Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”

  • Conservatives Routed in Worst Election Result for 200 Years

    LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Conservatives have cycled through five leaders, each of them dragging the party

  • Mark Hamill Delivers Supreme Trump Troll With Some Scathing Holiday 'News'

    The actor included a visual aid in his Independence Day message.

  • Trump Reveals His Shiny New ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate Plan

    Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo

  • Trump Caught on Video Claiming ‘Broken-Down’ Biden Has Quit: ‘It’s Kamala’

    Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t

  • Authoritarianism Expert Exposes Chilling ‘Codeword’ In ‘Project 2025’ Plan For Trump

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.

  • EU Warns Hungary’s Orban Against Plan to Visit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday he is on a “fact-finding” mission and not negotiating on behalf of the European Union about the war in Ukraine, even as the bloc warned him not to visit Moscow.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretNewsom Shocks California Politics by Scrap

  • Trudeau Catches Flak From West Coast Ally’s Reelection Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, David Eby appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection win in British Columbia, the west coast Canadian province that’s been enjoying a robust economy, with newcomers flocking to its scenery, schools and jobs.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretNewsom Shocks Califo

  • Impeach, expand, investigate: How Democrats in Congress are trying to rein in the Supreme Court

    AOC wants to impeach justices as Democrats plan a new constitutional amendment to overturn the immunity ruling and revive attempts to put more justices on the bench. All are unlikely to pass

  • 9 out of 10 voters say there are important differences between Biden and Trump. Here’s what they see as the biggest ones

    If there’s one thing that American voters overwhelmingly agree on, it’s that this year’s presidential election presents a stark choice. In the latest CNN poll by SSRS, 91% of registered voters say they see important differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, dwarfing even the 77% of voters who said last fall that there were significant divides between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even among the so-called “double haters” – those with unfavorable views of

  • US Supreme Court's Barrett asserts conservative power, but favors narrower approach

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett in a March public appearance alongside liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that one way to promote compromise on the U.S. Supreme Court is by issuing narrower rulings rather than sweeping ones. "Not everything has to be decided in an opinion," Barrett said. She applied that view on Monday in the court's landmark ruling that former President Donald Trump has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts taken in office.

  • 'Disgusted' Ana Navarro slams Democrat 'divas' urging Joe Biden to drop out: 'Call the f---ing White House'

    Navarro passionately defended Biden after sustained calls — including from her "View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin — for him to leave the presidential race.

  • Le Pen Rivals Land Blow in Bid to Keep Far Right From Power

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist group and a left-wing alliance strategically pulled hundreds of candidates from the second round of France’s legislative election to reduce the chance of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally getting an absolute majority.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina C

  • Ex-Trump Staffer Alleges Campaign Settled Seedy Suits in Bombshell Filing

    A thread of bombshell text messages made public Thursday alleged that Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign settled “multiple” seedy lawsuits for a man described only as “Boris,” leading to conjecture it could be a powerful Trumpworld figure.Those messages were revealed by A.J. Delgado—a former staffer on Trump’s 2016 campaign who’s embroiled in a lawsuit against the current campaign, alleging she was taken advantage of and raped by her former superior, Jason Miller.As part of that lawsuit, Delgado, a la

  • Turkey's Erdogan wants to play both sides in the Ukraine war. Putin isn't having it.

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdoğan has long been eyeing the role of peacemaker in Russia's war with Ukraine.