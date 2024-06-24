Election diary: Sunak and Starmer to face live questions by The Sun readers

Rishi Sunak will be heading to Edinburgh today to launch the Scottish Conservatives manifesto - Edward Massey / CCHQ

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will take part in a live question-and-answer session on Monday evening as the general election campaign enters its final full week.

The Prime Minister and the Labour leader are set to face questions from Harry Cole, the political editor of The Sun, and a panel of the newspaper’s readers from 5pm.

It will come after Mr Sunak visits Edinburgh to launch the Scottish Conservative manifesto along with Douglas Ross, the party’s leader north of the border.

He is not the only senior politician heading to Scotland on Monday as Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, visits a clean energy project with Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, where they will discuss Labour’s green energy policies.

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, continues his campaign with a lunchtime event in Kent and an evening rally in Devon.

And the Institute for Fiscal Studies will present its analysis of the parties’ general election manifestos from 10am, with Paul Johnson, the director of the influential think tank, leading comparisons between the Labour and Tory offerings.