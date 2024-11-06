Election Night 2024 Ratings: Fox News Dominates With 9.8 Million Viewers, MSNBC Beats CNN for First Presidential Election Ever

Tuesday night’s election coverage for the 2024 presidential election scored monster ratings, with Fox News unsurprisingly leading the pack in early figures.

As viewers tuned in to watch results spill in for the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Fox News brought in 9.77 million viewers during its primetime coverage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen fast national ratings. This story will be updated when final numbers arrive later Wednesday.

Fox News scored the biggest audience among the major cable news networks, with MSNBC coming next with 5.5 million viewers in primetime, beating CNN’s primetime audience of 4.7 million viewers. The 2024 election marks the first time in network history that MSNBC outpaced CNN on a presidential election night.

In 2020, election night coverage for the race between Joe Biden and Trump — whose results ended up stretching into the weekend — brought in 56.92 million viewers across 21 channels.

At the time, viewership for 2020 election night coverage was down 20.3% from the 2016 race, which saw a viewership of 71.43 million as Trump claimed victory against Hillary Clinton. Election night in 2012 reached 66.84 million viewers, while 2008 coverage brought in 71.47 million viewers and 2004’s election night scored 55.05 million viewers.

