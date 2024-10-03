Election night preparations underway at Milwaukee County Courthouse
Staff is bracing for ballot scrutiny and attention on Wisconsin because it's a battleground state.
Staff is bracing for ballot scrutiny and attention on Wisconsin because it's a battleground state.
"Well, it came pretty late, but that 2020/Jan 6 section was quite a moment!"
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County election system after the 2020 election—a breach that gave illegal access to the very voting da
Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview Thursday that she expects to be hit with an “onslaught of litigation” with less than 35 days until the presidential election. Habba made the remarks in the context of comments about special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing that was unsealed Wednesday by a Washington, D.C., federal court.…
Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.
Voters could have been forgiven for wishing the Trump-Harris debate was more like the vice presidential contest. | Opinion
A bombshell filing out of Donald Trump’s election subversion case was unsealed Wednesday, revealing a trove of damning allegations about how the former president acted on and around Jan. 6, 2021. Among the nastiest accusations in the 165-page document was how Trump allegedly reacted to learning from an aide that his vice president, Mike Pence, had been taken to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for his safety. Trump’s alleged response to that news: “So what?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Wednesday’s Morning Joe that one of JD Vance’s answers during his debate against Tim Walz explains exactly why he’s not supporting the Republican ticket in this election.Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, was speaking about a moment toward the end of Tuesday’s vice presidential debate in which Walz asked Vance point blank whether or not he believed his running mate, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election. Apparently unwilling to contradict Trump’s false claim
Things aren’t looking good for notorious Republican Party hardliner-in-a-hardline-state Ted Cruz’s re-election hopes.The Cook Political Report has just updated its assessment of the Texas Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” amid what appear to be significant signs of momentum behind Democrat Colin Allred’s campaign.Even among Republicans, the forecaster reports that Allred—“a Black football captain at Baylor University who played for the Tennessee Titans before working in t
ANALYSIS: There may not have been a knockout blow in the vice presidential debate, but Vance’s answer to the last question couldn’t have been more revealing, writes Andrew Feinberg
VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: The vibes changed noticeably in the room as the night went on, reports Eric Garcia
The former lawyer for Trump made an oops in getting the word out to push fraudulent voting plan, prosecutors say.
From a gesture of good will to a legal nightmare.
Data scientist Thomas Miller has crafted a model for forecasting the 2024 presidential election that appears far more reliable than polling.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
Not only was Donald Trump the sole living president—current or former—to not deliver a video message for Jimmy Carter in honor of the 39th president’s milestone 100th birthday on Tuesday, but he made no mention of the historic occasion despite talking about Carter’s presidency in an attempt to criticize Joe Biden.On Tuesday, the Carter Center shared excerpts of messages of support from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden that were shown at Carter’s birthday concert last mont
The former president bristled when asked about the service members who suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran's 2020 airstrike
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wondered "if there’s something actually going on" with the former president.
“There’s no empathy for the survivors," one former Trump administration official told Politico.
OTTAWA — The government has been unable to put any of its own business before the House of Commons for a full week, and the Conservatives on Thursday said that's the result of Liberal "corruption."