Election result: Eric Guerra well on his way to a third term on Sacramento City Council

Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra is well on his way to a third term.

Guerra has a strong lead in early returns Tuesday with 67% of the vote. Plumbing business owner Kevin Rooney has 16.5%. Realtor Katherine “KC” Schuft has 11.5%; , and paralegal David Drelinger has 4.5%.

In order to win outright, avoiding a general election in November, Guerra will need to hang on to at least 50.01% of the vote. If he dips below that number, he and Schuft will face each other on Nov. 5.

The district covers Tahoe Park and southeastern Sacramento.

Guerra’s likely victory is occurring despite taking heat for proposing a daytime camping ban, and owning stock in Chevron while serving on the California Air Resources Board.

He was elected to the council in 2015, then had a failed run for the state assembly in 2022.

Guerra received campaign donations from the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Sacramento Police Officers Association and the Sacramento Area Firefighters Association.

The four-year term starts Dec. 10.