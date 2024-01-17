Election security in Arizona
Election security in Arizona; Training exercises to fight against Artificial Intelligence misinformation.
Following Trump's win at the Iowa caucuses, the MSNBC anchor aimed to burst his supporters' bubble with analysis of a new poll.
The former president told another whopper after winning the Republican caucuses.
MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed. Trudeau made the comments in Montreal today to a business crowd in reference to Donald Trump's victory Monday in the Iowa Republican caucuses, which gives the former president an early lead for the Republican nomination ahead of the November election. The prime minister says a second Trump presidency would be diff
The former president made 32 posts mentioning Carroll in the span of 40 minutes on his Truth Social platform Tuesday morning.
Michael Steele urged people to "be realistic" about what's really going on.
The possible death of U.S. democracy ranks high.
UPDATE: ABC News and WMUR-TV have canceled plans for a Republican debate on Thursday for a simple reason: Neither Nikki Haley or Donald Trump had committed to appear. Haley said she would only do the debate if Trump was there. An ABC News spokesperson said, “Our intent was to host a debate coming out of …
Trump lost one of his best possible jurors when the man said he thought the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and that Trump was being treated unfairly by the courts.
"I think at the end, good reasoning will take place," the Reverend says The post ‘Morning Joe’: Al Sharpton Says Trump Voters Will ‘Affirm Their Cult Status’ in Iowa, but Country Won’t Elect ‘Indicted Charlatan’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The Florida governor was ‘DeFuture’ of his party once – but failing to exploit his rival’s glaring weaknesses has cost him dearly
‘You’ve taken millions!’ a female protestor was heard shouting as Donald Trump took shots at his primary rivals
A federal appeals court said Tuesday it won’t re-hear a case concerning executive privilege and Twitter after special counsel investigators in the 2020 election interference case were allowed to access data from Donald Trump’s account without telling him.
The conservative attorney did not predict good news for the GOP or Trump's rivals.
Activists crashed Trump's campaign event ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Monday and endorsed former President Donald Trump after a disappointing finish in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses. Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old political novice who sought to replicate Trump’s rise as a bombastic, wealthy outsider, said, "As of this moment we are going to suspend this presidential campaign. There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in
The Ukrainian military published video footage of the last flight of Russia’s A-50 AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) plane shot down over the Sea of Azov on Jan. 14.
A major armed conflict between NATO and Russia is imminent if a secret document from the German Armed Forces is to be believed, with Russia invading NATO’s Baltic states as early as July.
Former prisoners recruited into the “Storm Z” unit to fight in Ukraine have filed complaints with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin upon their return to Russia, the Russian Telegram channel Astra reported.
Former President Donald Trump went on a conspiratorial rant at a news conference Thursday after his attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments at his civil fraud trial in New York.
A courtroom drama pitting a colorful civil rights attorney against a volcanic former president before an unorthodox judge was on the docket in a Los Angeles federal court, but technicalities made it go away.