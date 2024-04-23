Election security enhanced amid increased threats
Election workers are taking steps to protect themselves after receiving verbal and written threats. In Harford County, workers have collected a book of hate mail, some of which has been sent to the FBI. Election officials said large groups of people are showing up to board meetings, claiming judges are manipulating results. Harford County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Taylor showed 11 News the newly implemented security changes at her election office. Most of them are discrete — the general public is not likely to notice.