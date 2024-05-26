An election slogan to help Keir Starmer keep it simple

I am already bored by Keir Starmer’s overly verbose pronouncements. Might I suggest that Labour adopts a simple slogan and image combo that we can all get behind – a cartoon of Rishi Sunak with the words: “Get Him Out to Help Out”.

Julian Jordon

Broughton-in-Furness, Cumbria

• Isabella Stone said she was already fed up with the election campaign at 6.30pm on Wednesday (Letters, 23 May). It’s 2.15pm on Friday. Can I be the first to go on record as being very interested in the election campaign, including the Guardian’s coverage?

David Halpin

Wetherby, West Yorkshire

• I can understand why Rishi Sunak did not shelter under an umbrella when announcing the election date. Many moons ago, the England football manager Steve McClaren did an interview holding an umbrella. He was known ever after as “the wally with the brolly”.

Bob Hely

Broseley, Shropshire

• Can anyone explain what, where, when or who is the square one that Rishi Sunak accuses Labour of continuously going back to?

Bob Davey

Sheffield

• Perhaps a daily tally of air miles or carbon footprints of the main candidates could be published – a Hot Air Index – to help voters decide?

Jude Carr

London

• Re what a populist is (22 May), may I suggest “a loudmouth with a following”?

Tony Turner

Stevenage, Hertfordshire

• We should all spare a thought for John Crace. If Labour wins, I suspect he will have much less promising material to work with.

Graeme Frost

London

