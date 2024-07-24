Election workers in Palm Beach County to get pay increase
They starkly contrast to Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, JD Vance.
Political scientists told BI that Donald Trump may have good reason to regret choosing JD Vance as his running mate now that Joe Biden is out of the race.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mocked the former president and his running mate with just one line.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming that the transfer of Joe Biden’s $96 million campaign war chest to Kamala Harris violates the law.Most Read from BloombergWhat Initial Polling Data Show About the Trump-Harris MatchupI Changed My Mind. The Fed Needs to Cut Rates Now.Harris Just Showed Why Trump Is So Afraid of HerTesla Slumps as Musk Tethers Its Future to Delayed RobotaxisSingapore Has World’s Most Powerful Pas
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally
“This is the way that Trump loses,” the conservative attorney said.
Harry Enten trawled decades-old polling data and it wasn't good news for Donald Trump's running mate.
“The Tonight Show” host also took an opportunity to use Trump’s odd Kamala Harris nickname against the former president.
Charlamagne Tha God called out Jake Tapper during a live CNN interview discussing the presidential race in the potential Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. The Breakfast Club co-host appeared on the cable news network with Angela Rye. Tapper asked Rye if America was ready to elect a former prosecutor as president. “Jake, I don’t even …
They summed up the exchange with one mocking word.
"He deserves a serious look for this comment alone."
Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.
A Trump pollster warned of a "Harris Honeymoon" but called for calm in an internal memo sent to the rattled campaign.
Kamala Harris’ husband came to her defense Tuesday when asked about the string of insults and nicknames Donald Trump has unleashed on his wife in recent days.Asked how he felt about the name calling, which included Trump referring to the vice president as “Laughing Kamala” at a rally on Saturday, Douglas Emhoff responded: “That’s all he’s got?”It was a succinct dig, delivered on the spot. In the same breath, Emhoff praised his wife for how she’s gone after Trump since Joe Biden dropped out of th
George Lang sparked backlash for saying: ‘I’m afraid if we lose this one, it’s going to take a civil war to save the country, and it will be saved’
It will be a major turnoff for moderates, said Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Democrats solved one problem by persuading Joe Biden to drop his doomed presidential campaign. Now they have another: Can they pass the baton to Kamala Harris without making it seem like the process was “rigged” all along?“It's her time and turn,” South Carolina-based Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright told the Daily Beast.Shortly after Biden announced on Sunday afternoon that he would drop his quest for a second White House term, Harris said she would seek the nomination. The announcement
Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday that those who are thrilled about Vice President Harris’s presidential bid need to pair their “excitement” with “realism.” “I understand that people [are] feeling a lot better and excited, but that excitement’s gotta be tempered with realism, and the realism is, she has a tough campaign to run, and…
A group of Trump's lawyers says the judge in his NY fraud trial shouldn't have considered Alina Habba's prior sanctions when fining them $7,500 each last year.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning only to be shunted aside.