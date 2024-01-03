Year of elections has Africa poised for political shake-up in 2024

A third of Africa will head to the polls in 2024, with at major issues on the line in at least 18 countries gearing up for an election year. These include coup-hit Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso – if the junta leaders in those countries stay true to their word. From Algeria to South Africa, RFI looks at the main polls to watch.

Senegal

Population: 18 million

Election: Presidentials

Date: 25 February

In his New Year address, Senegalese president Macky Sall, elected for the first time in 2012, called for peaceful elections after a year marked by violence.

Last year saw staunch opposition protests and a complicated legal battle for Ziguinchor mayor Ousmane Sonko, who ended up in jail in July, and almost lost his right to run.

Despite authorities banned a ceremony declaring his candidacy, Sonko and most opposition parties supporting him managed to hold an online event Facebook on 31 December.

International observers and African political analysts say Senegal is travelling down a dangerous path for a democracy that has long been considered a beacon of stability in West Africa.

Mali

Population: 23.6 million

Election: Presidential

Date: Expected in February



