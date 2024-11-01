Elections directors anticipate potential record voter turnout
Some Maryland jurisdictions could be on track to break records this November, with a historic voter turnout anticipated when all is said and done. Anne Arundel County voters are crushing it on turnout, with 41.4% of registered voters already having voted in the 2024 general election by Friday morning, according to state election data. The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections has since marked 68,282 returned mail-in ballots as "received" at its Glen Burnie headquarters, and 102,552 ballots were cast in person across the eight-day early voting period that ended on Halloween.