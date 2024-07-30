Electoral reform and proportional representation: Ask political commentator Andrew Grice anything

A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in London (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It’s almost been a month since Labour’s historic election victory, which sparked renewed conversation about electoral reform.

Even a fleeting glance at July’s election results confirms Britain’s first-past-the-post system can produce disproportionate outcomes.

Labour scored about 35 per cent of the popular vote – modest by historic standards – but managed to secure 63 per cent of seats in the House of Commons, and thus also a landslide 174-seat majority.

Given the low turnout of 60 per cent, it means only about one in five adult Britons actively voted for Keir Starmer’s programme of change. Starmer is governing the country with just about the lowest share of the vote of any administration since 1923.

Many political parties have called for electoral reform over the years. Reform UK loudly claims the system is “broken” and the Liberal Democrats have long argued first-past-the-post robs millions of voters of their voice.

During the recent campaign, even Conservative commentators had raised questions about how governments can wield great power on a comparatively weak mandate.

It’s hard to imagine a government that has won a huge majority under first-past-the-post system changing it. Politicians don’t give up power voluntarily. But might a people’s revolt eventually force their hand?

And what are the other options on the table should Britain choose to revamp its voting system?

