‘Electorally, Rishi Sunak is the new Jeremy Corbyn’

'We fool ourselves if we imagine a new prime minister would change Tory misfortunes,' argues a Telegraph reader - Richard Pohle/AFP

Another week, another crisis for the Conservative Party. It was revealed on Tuesday that Sir Simon Clarke believes Rishi Sunak ought to be ousted if the Conservative Party holds any hope of winning the next general election.

Writing for The Telegraph, Sir Simon – who was Rishi Sunak’s number two at the Treasury – argued that “extinction is a very real possibility” for the Tories and that Mr Sunak “does not get what Britain needs and he is not listening to what the British people want”.

Telegraph readers have, in turn, been debating whether Rishi Sunak should be replaced as Prime Minister and who would be the best candidate for the role.

Read on for the best of the conversation.

‘Sunak and Hunt need to go as soon as possible’

Readers were divided on whether there should be a change of leadership in the Conservative Party before the next general election.

Some believe it is simply too late for the Tories and that they face a guaranteed defeat, whilst others claim that a change of leadership is exactly what the party needs.

‘Only Braverman or Farage will give the Tories a chance of victory’

If Rishi Sunak is to be ousted, a follow-up question arises: who should replace him? Readers have weighed in, with contenders including Suella Braverman, Nigel Farage and Kemi Badneoch slotting into the suggestion in-tray.