Electric cars: Which regions in Europe have the highest density?

Vandals have taken down the Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto for the third time in recent weeks before dumping it into a nearby duck pond.The speed camera, which garners some of the most speeding tickets in the city, was cut down twice in November — the second time coming a day after it had been reinstalled.Faraz Gholizadeh, a local resident and co-chair of community advocacy group Safe Parkside, said the camera was taken down for a third time sometime in the last week. This time, whoever