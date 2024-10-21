How to get tickets for Electric Light Orchestra final concert at London's Hyde Park

Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) will say farewell to touring with a show at London's BST Hyde Park next year.

Festival organisers called the gig in July 2025 a "final goodbye" from the band, which was founded in Birmingham in 1970 by Lynne and keyboardist Roy Wood.

Richard Tandy, who had been bassist but became the keyboardist after the departure of Wood, died at the age of 76 earlier this year.

The band is currently on a farewell US tour, Over And Out, which will end on Saturday at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

"My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014," Lynne said.

"It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it One More Time'."

The band split in 1986 and reunited briefly in 2000 and then again in 2014 as Jeff Lynne's ELO.

ELO's song One More Time features on the album From Out Of Nowhere, which was released in 2019 after singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Lynne reformed the band ten years ago.

Lynne was made an OBE in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours list for services to music and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

The group is known for fusing classical music, Beatles-style pop and futuristic rock visuals, and for the hits Livin' Thing, Mr Blue Sky, Telephone Line and Evil Woman across the '70s and '80s.

Jeff Lynne of ELO performs at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Jim King, chief executive of European festivals at AEG Presents, said: "Jeff Lynne's ELO are loved the world over.

"The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we've enjoyed for over 50 years.

"Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honour, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We're excited to be part of this special moment in music history."

How to get tickets for Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra

ELO will perform on Sunday, July 13 2025 at BST Hyde Park. It is so far their only date announced for next year.

A pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 23, and will run until 9am on Friday, October 25.

The pre-sale is only open to subscribers of the AEG Presents newsletter - which you can sign up to now online. You will need to sign up before 10pm on Tuesday, October 22.

A general sale will go live from 9am on Friday, October 25.

Visit the official ELO website for more information.