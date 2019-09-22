Electric motorbike world speed record broken
SHOWS: NORTH YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 21, 2019) (MADMAX RACE TEAM / STRAIGHTLINERS)
1. A RUN DURING ZEF EISENBERG'S ELECTRIC MOTORBIKE WORLD SPEED RECORD ATTEMPT
2. EISENBERG (RIGHT) AFTER THE ATTEMPT WAITING TO HEAR HIS TIME VIA A WALKIE-TALKIE / HEARS THE TIME RECORDED AND CELEBRATES WITH HIS TEAM
3. VARIOUS OF ELECTRIC MOTORBIKE USED BY EISENBERG
STORY: Biker Zef Eisenberg appears to have set a new record for "fastest electric unfaired motorbike in the world" at a Straightliners Land Speed meeting on Saturday (September 21) in North Yorkshire, England.
Eisenberg's run is awaiting official ratification, but he was initially recorded at reaching a FIM Flying Kilometre speed of 185.103mph, with a best one-way speed of 194.086mph, on an electric motorbike developed by Nottingham University.