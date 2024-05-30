Electric vehicle fire closes Parker Road in Douglas County

Storyful

A Spirit Airlines flight returned to land safely in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Sunday, May 26, after the crew alerted passengers to a potential water landing.Video captured by Bettina Rogers shows the flight taking off from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, the recorder in a life vest while in the air, and then passengers disembarking from the plane.Spirit Airlines told Storyful that the flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was halted and passengers disembarked “out of an abundance of caution following a suspected mechanical issue.” They added that the airplane landed safely and guests “deplaned under normal procedures.”The aircraft will be evaluated by Spirit’s maintenance team, they said. Credit: Bettina Rogers via Storyful