Can electric vehicles really handle the cold?
How do electric vehicles stand up to Saskatchewan's frigid temperatures? CBC's Alex Soloducha takes a look.
How do electric vehicles stand up to Saskatchewan's frigid temperatures? CBC's Alex Soloducha takes a look.
Snow squall watches and warnings have been issued in southern Ontario for significant snowfall creating treacherous travel. These meandering bands will likely continue through the weekend
This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction. The post Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds appeared first on The Manual.
An underwater volcanic eruption could be on your 2025 bingo card
A sea otter has been seen clambering onto a surfboard and following surfers off Vancouver Island, prompting reminders from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to avoid close interactions with the mammals.
A mother killer whale who famously pushed the body of her dead newborn for 17 days in 2018 has lost another calf, and researchers say she is again carrying the body.
Systems snow will give way to a five day lake-effect event, likely resulting in over 50cm for the snow belt
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
Pacific lows stir up the weather for the first weekend of the year in British Columbia
Miami's luxurious barrier islands high-rises are sinking, pointing to an expensive issue for coastal properties and cities worldwide.
Green hydrogen is a crucial component in the global effort to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, like long-haul transportation, construction, and manufacturing. A process first discovered in the early 19th
Snowfall totals are expected to range between 10-30 centimeters before transitioning to rain
North Atlantic right whales should live well past 100 years, but threats to the endangered species, including from commercial crab and lobster fishing, have cut their lifespan to a fraction of that, a recent study suggests.Published in the journal Science Advances, the study focused on southern right whales, which aren't endangered and can live up to 130 years. However, as southern and northern right whales are closely related, lead author Greg Breed said the study "confirmed the sad state of af
(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian miner Serra Verde Group is boosting production of rare earth metals at a time of growing trade friction between the US and China, the world’s dominant supplier of minerals critical to technology.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building Revival Story of 2024Burned Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesA Commuting Resolution for 2025: Ri
Hundreds of people cannot return home, roads are closed and train services cancelled due to flooding.
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have found evidence suggesting high levels of road salt in B.C. streams can cause death of salmon eggs and deformities in young salmon, and they hope their results will cause cities to adopt "smarter salting practices."
LONDON (AP) — Parts of the United Kingdom were flooded Wednesday as heavy rains and powerful winds continued to disrupt New Year’s celebrations.
Growers find that the changing climate is having a big impact on the size of their harvests.
Two Texas fishermen and a dog survived an EF-3 tornado on a fishing boat.