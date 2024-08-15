Electronic signs warn about sewage discharges

New electronic signs have been installed at a seafront to provide beachgoers with up-to-date information about water quality.

The signs along Eastney Esplanade in Southsea, Hampshire, display daily information about likely sewage releases within the last 48 hours.

They have replaced the interim signs installed in 2022, and will be live from 06:00 BST to 20:00 each day.

Bianca Carr from environmental organisation Final Straw Foundation said it was a "shame" the signs were needed, but that they were a "great step" towards helping people who use the water make an "informed decision".

The signs will display either a green "no water quality alert" or a red "sewage pollution alert", using information from Surfers Against Sewage's online map, which tracks storm overflow releases across the UK.

Portsmouth City Couoncil leader Steve Pitt said: "Water companies should not be dumping sewage in bathing waters at all, however we know that is not always the reality."

He said the signs provided "simple, up-to-date information about the quality of our water, helping people to make informed decisions about bathing".

"Though the Council isn't responsible for the quality of our waters, we continue to put pressure on those who are so people can continue to enjoy our fantastic beaches and feel confident about swimming all year round," he said.

Sarah Shreeve from Stop the Sewage Southsea said she was "thrilled" about the electronic signs.

"We all hope it is just the first step in ensuring a clean, safe and enjoyable sea for everyone in the city to enjoy," she said.

The water quality at Eastney is classed as Good by the Environment Agency.

The signs do not refer to water at Southsea East beach, which the Environment Agency classified as Poor.

