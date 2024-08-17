Elementary school on lockdown after bomb threat through crisis hotline
Elementary school on lockdown after bomb threat through crisis hotline
Elementary school on lockdown after bomb threat through crisis hotline
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
"It absolutely baffles me that the government is pretending like they don't know why we're not having kids because, frankly, it is glaringly obvious."
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.The trial continued this week for a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex with the underage minor in exchange for money. Robson is charged with two counts of sexual assault an
Jasveen Sangha, the woman authorities have accused of supplying the ketamine that actor Matthew Perry died from using, is said to have had an extensive network for distributing the drug, but little is known about the woman police say is known as “the ketamine queen.”Sangha, according to the Department of Justice, which held a press conference about the investigation on Thursday, “took advantage of Mr. Perry by selling large amounts of ketamine to Mr. Perry over a two-week period in October of 20
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
A 43-year-old former Indianapolis police officer killed his wife, 41, and shot his two daughters in what investigators say was a murder-suicide
One of the Edmonton men accused of murdering a Good Samaritan last week in a violent carjacking east of Calgary had just finished serving a prison sentence during which he was denied parole because of the danger he presented to the community and law enforcement, newly released documents show.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is wanted on second-degree murder warrants after Colin Hough, 45, was fatally shot at a rural intersection near Chestermere. In June, Strawberry finished serving a prison sentenc
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.
The Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a police-involved shooting at an Innisfil, Ont. home following a call for a family dispute. The agency said there were reports of a family dispute and when officers arrived there was an “interaction” involving the two men outside of the home. Four officers fired their guns at the two 19-year-olds, the SIU said.
After more than a year, Joan Underwood got sick of walking past a large, leaking split in the ceiling of her apartment building's hallway. Some days, she saw dark, murky water in a bucket placed below the hole, as brown stains extended from the cracked plaster and water damage dappled the carpet below.At one point, a pole appeared to be holding up the ceiling. She worried it would cave in, and decided to seek help from Nova Scotia's tenancy board."Something's got to be done, because right now no
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
A Florida jury on Friday found a 60-year-old White woman guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for fatally shooting an unarmed Black mother during an ongoing dispute over children playing near her home.
Since it's A-level results day, HELLO! has decided to take a look through all the qualifications members of the British royal family have received over the years, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and more
In an update from, police said all the individuals involved had been identified and that no arrest had been made
DENVER (AP) — A newlywed couple and the bride's mother were killed in a crash after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 70 west of Denver, spilling its cargo of large plastic tubes, just days after the wedding, family members said.
A contractor who allegedly took hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowners for construction projects but failed to complete the work has been charged with fraud, Windsor police say.According to police, the 41-year-old contractor defrauded the homeowners out of nearly $600,000. In a news release on Thursday police said the man solicited deposits ranging from $20,000 to $115,000 from victims under the guise of completing various construction projects. In one reported instance, the man allege
A Russian-American woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason by a Russian court after she made a donation of just over $50 to a US-based charity supporting Ukraine.
Four years ago, a passing driver in Austin found the body of a 28-year-old woman in a silver sedan. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death, police say.