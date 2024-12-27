Elementary Teacher, Wife and 2 Daughters Named as Victims in Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

New Hampshire investigators are "continuing to inspect the home’s gas heating system" and determine the cause of any potential leak

A Massachusetts family has been identified as the four people found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at their lake house in New Hampshire on Christmas Day.

Matthew Goldstein, 52, Lyla Goldstein, 54, Valerie Goldstein, 22, and 19-year-old Violet Goldstein, all of Newton, were named as the victims by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office on Friday, Dec. 27, days after their bodies were discovered.

Matthew's cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, according to New Hampshire's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause and manner of death for the other three victims remains pending.

The Public Schools of Brookline confirmed that Matthew was an educator at Edith C. Baker, an elementary school in Brookline, and that the other three victims were his wife and two daughters.

"We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Matt Goldstein, an exceptional educator and a beloved member of our PSB and Baker School Community," Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Mr. Goldstein's dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues and students during this profoundly difficult time," Guillory continued.

Authorities previously said the Wakefield Police Department discovered the victims while responding to a welfare check in Wakefield on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The Associated Press and Fox affiliate WFXT reported the family was visiting their lake house in Wakefield.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said on Friday that investigators are "continuing to inspect the home’s gas heating system" and "efforts to determine the cause of the suspected carbon monoxide leak remain active and ongoing."

"During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that the victims were expected to attend a holiday event. When they did not show up at the event, family members contacted local authorities and requested a welfare check, ultimately leading to the discovery of the victims," officials said. "Additionally, no working carbon monoxide alarms have been found in the home."

Neighbor Ed Arcand told NBC affiliate WBTS on Thursday, Dec. 26, that he "didn't know what to say" as the tragedy was "so close" to him.

"You go by that house all the time. Now this happens. We'll never be able to see it a different way anymore," Arcand said. "Every time we drive by, we're going to be thinking of that."

On Monday, Dec. 30, the Public Schools of Brookline will be offering grief assistance and counseling services for those affected and will be doing the same when school resumes.

"Tragic news like this is difficult to process, and we know that our entire school community will need support during this challenging time," Saeed Ola, the principal of the school where Matthew Goldstein worked, said in a statement.



