Elev8Fun| Morning Blend

Latest Stories
- Deadline
Margot Robbie Reveals ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Full-Frontal Nude Scene Was Her Idea
More than 10 years after her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie is taking credit for her full-frontal debut. Although director Martin Scorsese said she could wear a robe if it made her more comfortable, the 3x Oscar nominee revealed it was her idea to strip down completely nude for one …
- People
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Come Together for Daughter Apple’s Society Debut: See the Family Photos
"A special long weekend in Paris," the actress captioned her sweet Instagram post
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing as she straddles chair
Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley posted a sultry throwback picture to celebrate her makeup artist's birthday
- Glamour
Taylor Swift Fans Are Spiraling Over Travis Kelce's Reaction to Hailee Steinfeld's Engagement to Josh Allen
You can probably guess what they're saying.
- InStyle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly Clashing Over George's Future
She's "heartbroken" by a looming decision.
- Hello!
Sophia Loren's granddaughter resembles a princess as she dazzles at Debutantes Ball rehearsal – exclusive
The Le Bal des Débutantes is upon us with the annual event featuring several glamorous young women making their high-society debut, including Sophia Loren's granddaughter Lucia Ponti – see her dazzling outfit here
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Shockingly Scratched By New Team
This former Bruins forward was scratched by his new club.
- People
A Firefighter Sold His Beloved Car to Pay for His Wedding — Then His Wife Gave Him a Special Surprise (Exclusive)
“He is a person that does everything for everyone else all the time and never expects anything in return," Laleh Vahedian tells PEOPLE about her husband
- People
Nate Berkus Lost His Photographer Boyfriend in 2004 Tsunami and Is Now Curating a Show of His Work (Exclusive)
"Woven Together: Reflections" is on display at the Cristina Grajales Gallery in New York City through January
- People
Meghan Trainor Says She ‘Got Too Much Botox’ and ‘Cannot Smile Anymore’: ‘I Messed Up’
"My face hurts to smile, to even try," the singer said as she discussed her failed cosmetic procedures on her podcast
- Bears Wire
Details from 'ugly' Bears locker room after brutal loss vs. Lions
According to Adam Jahns, it was a brutal scene inside the Bears locker room after the Lions loss where Jaylon Johnson confronted Matt Eberflus.
- People
Donnie Wahlberg Reveals He Took the Reagan’s Dinner Table from “Blue Bloods” Set: ‘I’m Going to Put It in a Wahlburgers’
The singer and actor, who exec-produces and hosts the ID true-crime docuseries 'Very Scary People', spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
New Oilers Forward Adapting To McDavid
It's not easy to play with Connor McDavid, but the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers has figured it out.
- InStyle
Cher Says Her 1986 Oscars Outfit Was Her "F— You Moment" to the Academy
She was snubbed for her role in 'Mask.'
- The Canadian Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s latest kneel-down had nothing to do with football.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
“J.T. Miller” Chant Breaks Out At WWE Survivor Series
The Canucks forward lights up Rogers Arena even when he isn’t playing.
- The Hockey News
Three Potential Trade Destinations For Rangers' Jacob Trouba
New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba is creating plenty of chatter in the rumor mill. Let's discuss three potential trade destinations for the Rangers' captain.
- BuzzFeed
I Thought I Knew What Shock Felt Like — Then I Saw These 18 Photos
Y'all were so wrong for some of these.
- People
Christina Haack Shares Photos from N.Y.C. Thanksgiving Trip with Daughter Taylor: 'Grateful for This Time'
The HGTV star's post comes after stepmom Heather Rae El Moussa addressed the teen's absence from her recent Thanksgiving family photo
- Uncrowned
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 results: Winners, grades, analysis as OG Bloodline, Rhea Ripley reign supreme
Survivor Series WarGames took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday night. It was a strong card bookended by the titular matches and featured one championship changing hands.