If you work from home but don’t feel productive, or if you're unhappy with your current workspace, it might be time for a change. Kim Terenzi feels right at work in her new office space and that’s exactly what she wanted. “I do enjoy going to work at work now, because I’m not sitting at home in my sweatpants typing on the computer," said Terenzi. "I get to actually be more professional and I do have that mindset now."