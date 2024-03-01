Eleven in hospital after fire rips through South Kensington house

Eleven people taken to hospital after fire rips through South Kensington house

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a terraced house in South Kensington.

Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines attended the scene following reports of the blaze at a five-storey building on Emperor’s Gate, west London.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Friday with 130 people evacuated from neighbouring buildings due to the blaze.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said 11 people were treated on the scene before being taken to “London hospitals and major trauma centres”.

London Fire Brigade said five people in total were rescued from the burning building with the injured treated for smoke inhalation.

The brigade said two people were rescued from a second floor flat, one person was rescued from a first floor flat and another two were rescued from a flat on the fourth floor.

Half of the ground floor of the building was alight when LFB arrived, it said.

Footage shared on social media shows a large cordon blocking public access had been set up as emergency crews battled the inferno.

Station Commander Steve Collins said: “The fire has spread from the ground floor to the top floor and roof of the property.

“Crews are working extremely hard to contain the (fire) to stop it spreading to adjacent buildings.

“Road closures are in place and likely to remain well into the morning rush hour so motorists are advised to avoid the area. However, there is no impact on rail services and they will be running as normal.”

Emergency services were still at the scene on Friday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation and liaising with emergency services to offer support.”

It said staff are providing assistance at a nearby hotel where residents are being sheltered.

Kim Taylor-Smith, Deputy leader councillor. said in a statement: “We are on the ground and providing support and accommodation to residents impacted.

“I also want to thank the emergency services for the incredible job they have done in very challenging conditions, and to staff at the council who have sprung into action in the middle of the night.”