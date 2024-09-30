Eleven-storey Beirut apartment block balances precariously after Israeli airstrike

An 11-storey Beirut apartment block balanced precariously after an Israeli airstrike hit the city centre for the first time since 2006 early on Monday, 30 September.

A strike near the Kola intersection hit a residential building, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, the attack brings the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon to more than 1,000 people and the number of those injured to more than 6,000 over the last two weeks.

Lebanon’s head of emergency disaster management said the number of displaced people in the country surged from 300,000 to nearly one million in just a few hours over the weekend.