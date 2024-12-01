Elf on the Shelf: the best ideas to entertain your children this Christmas

A giant Elf on the Shelf will appear in Croydon this Christmas in what has been dubbed a London first (Croydon BID)

For many parents, it’s the bane of their lives in the lead-up to Christmas: Elf on the Shelf.

That’s right — it’s time for these mischievous little elves to return to homes across the UK, much to the delight of giggling children everywhere.

The Elf on the Shelf tradition features a small elf doll that “magically” moves around the house each night during the holiday season. The elf watches over children and reports to Santa Claus on their behaviour, with the doll appearing in a new spot each morning.

The elf’s antics help build excitement and encourage good behaviour as Christmas approaches.

Popularised by the 2005 children's book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, this fun and festive tradition has become a staple in many homes.

But if you often find yourself running out of ideas by the second week, don’t worry — we’ve compiled a list of fun and creative suggestions to help you.

Take a look below:

Festive breakfast

A simple and fun way to kick off the Elf on the Shelf season: start with your child’s favourite breakfast, add some festive paper plates, and voilà — you’ve got a North Pole-inspired breakfast!

The Elf Breakfast is a delightful tradition that marks the arrival of your family’s elf for the holiday season. It’s a joyful and festive way to welcome (or reintroduce) your Elf to the family, setting the tone for the fun-filled days ahead.

Elf assault course

Do you have any masking tape handy? Because that is all you need for this incredibly easy, but very effective, game.

Just ensure the dog doesn’t walk through the tape during the night...

Ice skating Elf

This one is also easy but might be slightly more messy...

Your elf has gone ice skating but accidentally fallen in. Oops!

Broken TV prank

Those mischievous elves are at it again!

For this clever prank, all you need is a Post-it note and access to YouTube. Search for “broken TV screen” and the video will create the illusion of a smashed TV screen, leaving your little ones convinced the TV is broken — all thanks to the elves' handiwork!

Trapped Elf

All you need for this one is an empty bottle and clear tape.

Cut open the bottle, place your elf in, and re-stick the label. Cue giggles in the morning from the children finding their stuck buddy!

Elf tobogganing

Your elf will look like they have had great fun overnight with this one.

They have stolen a toilet roll and raced to the bottom of the stairs!

Scientific elves

Get little brains whirring with this one. An electro-shrinking machine turning their favourite biscuits to elf-size!

An egg-cellent idea

These pesky elves had a cracking time with this kitchen staple to help eggs-hausted parents everywhere.

Turning water into.... sprinkles!

Your children will be delighted to get their teeth brushed with this one.

And parents need not worry about the time and effort involved because it is a one-minute job.

A citrus twist

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

And what better way to show it off than your very own choir of satsumas?