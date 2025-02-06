Eli Manning Hopes That Travis Kelce Doesn't Take Over His Monday Night Football Job When He Retires (Exclusive)
Eli Manning is a bit worried about his Monday Night Football spot. Speaking to PEOPLE's Janine Rubenstein at the SiriusXM set on Media Row in New Orleans, Eli, 44, praised Travis and Jason Kelce's sibling bond and compared it to his own with brother Peyton Manning. The two sets of brothers recently united for an episode of the Kelces' podcast New Heights, and Eli tells PEOPLE that Jason and Travis are "great."