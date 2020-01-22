Eli Manning Retires from NFL, Ending 16-Season Career with the New York Giants

For the first time in years, there is no member of the Manning family on an NFL roster.

Eli Manning, the 38-year-old quarterback for the New York Giants, will announce his retirement from professional football at a news conference on Friday, bringing an end to a 16-year career.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” said the Giants president and CEO, John Mara, in a statement on the NFL team’s website.

“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history,” Mara added, praising Manning for representing the Giants “as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability.”

“It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us,” Mara continued. “We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”

Manning played his entire career with the Giants after he was picked by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft. But after telling the franchise he wouldn’t play for them, the Chargers traded Manning to the Giants.

“I learned very early that you evaluate quarterbacks on their ability to win championships, and to do it late in a game when the game is on the line, that they’re able to take a team down the field and into the end zone to win a title,” said the general manager who traded Manning, Ernie Accorsi.

“The second thing is to know that over a period of years, he’s always going to be there,” Accorsi, who retired in 2006, added. “Those kinds of quarterbacks always give you a chance to win, and for 16 years, he did that for this franchise. He won championships and he was always there giving us a chance to win. I don’t know how you can ask more from a quarterback.”

“I also called Eli the complete package, and he was,” Ernie Accorsi, the Giants’ former general manager, told the New York Times of trading for Manning. “I did write that he wouldn’t be a fast runner, but I said he had good feet — good enough to get out of trouble like Joe Montana did.”

At the start of his career, Manning would be overshadowed by his flashier older brother, Peyton Manning, with many doubting whether he would live up to the hype.

