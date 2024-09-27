Elianne Andam: Mural unveiled in memory of 15-year-old Croydon stabbing victim

A mural to a fatally stabbed 15-year-old schoolgirl has been unveiled at a bus stop in central Croydon, south London.

The mural of Elianne Andam was unveiled in Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift Shopping Centre, a year after she was stabbed on September 27, 2023.

Elianne, a keen gymnast and cheerleader, who was a year 11 pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, was knifed at around 8.30am at the bus stop in a case that shocked the nation.

Hassan Sentamu, 18, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter but denied murder in March.

He is alleged to have removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly. A trial is set to take place in November.

The unveiling of the mural, a painted picture of Elianne smiling, came as a vigil took place to mark the tragedy.

Elianne Andam (PA Wire)

Large numbers turned out to mark Elianne’s memory, with cousin, Rev Denzil Larbi, calling for an end to knife violence.

"Every time you see her beautiful face, remember how beautiful her life was and how beautiful every child’s life is,” he said, according to the BBC.

"But, when you walk past the mural I want you to hear her screaming 'put the knives down.”

Meanwhile, Elianne's mum, Dorcas Andam, thanked participants for coming and said her daughter's life had been "filled with love and light.”

She said she wanted people to see the mural and remember "the person she was and that she lived a very happy life, rather than how she died".

At a previous vigil, Rosemarie Mallett, the Bishop of Croydon, read a statement from Elianne’s family, saying: “We, as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne.

“Our hearts are broken. We are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief but our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.”