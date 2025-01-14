Elianne Andam: Teenager Hassan Sentamu who stabbed 15-year-old to death in Croydon guilty of murder
The teenager who stabbed 15-year-old Elianne Andam to death in a row over a teddy bear has been found guilty of murder.
The teenager who stabbed 15-year-old Elianne Andam to death in a row over a teddy bear has been found guilty of murder.
A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a newborn baby was found dead in an Alliston, Ont., home, Ontario Provincial Police said. Police discovered the baby in a residence on Nov. 21, 2024 around 1:30 p.m., OPP said in a news release Wednesday. The teenager, from New Tecumseth, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The accused has also been charged with indignity to a dead body. At this time, police have not released any information about the relationship between the teen
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse of children at residential schoolsThe trial of an Ottawa nun accused of sex crimes at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 1970s will not proceed after a stay of proceedings was granted due to evidence issues.Francoise Seguin, 98, is the third nun and eighth worker overall to face criminal charges in relation to abuse at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont.Seguin, of the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, appe
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Five Massachusetts college students appeared in court Thursday, accused of plotting to lure a man to their campus through a dating app and then seizing him as part of a “Catch a Predator” trend on TikTok.
William Vosler and his wife Eileen Vosler were found dead inside a freezer along with notes stating when they'd died
Marvil Facturan-Kocjančič, a native of the Philippines, was killed seven days after arriving in Slovenia
WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch has been found guilty of two more counts of sexual assault.In a scathing verdict released Wednesday, Superior Court Justice Spencer Nicholson said Birtch "lied frequently and extravagantly, and insulted the court's intelligence" during his testimony. "I do not believe the evidence of Mr. Birtch. I found him com
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has not yet arrived at court for a trial on Thursday in his bid to block two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of helping steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden from seizing his Palm Beach, Florida condominium. It was not immediately clear why Giuliani, 80, had not arrived at court three hours after the scheduled 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) start time of the non-jury civil trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman. Lawyers for Giuliani and the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
An 18-year-old man from Brampton who was recently charged in a home invasion and a bank robbery in the GTA has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened outside southwestern Ontario's largest emergency department in December, London police say.London police have laid charges against Doneil Josiah Levy-Porter, but said Wednesday night the suspect is currently in police custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.The brazen shooting happened outside London Health Science Ce
Jason Chen is on trial for the alleged 2022 murder of his girlfriend Jasmine Pace
PARIS (AP) — French Appeal Court prosecutors said an American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said “So I raped you" was being extradited Thursday to the United States.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A witness broke down in tears as she described children carrying heavy objects on hilly terrain at the home of a West Virginia couple who were later arrested after two of their five adopted children were found locked in an outbuilding.
A Calgary man who admitted to laundering money for organized crime will not see his charges stayed despite the case taking more than 30 months to make its way through the courts. Talal Fouani, 48, was charged in June 2022 and pleaded guilty nine months later, in March 2023. Fouani has yet to be sentenced. Defence lawyer Greg Dunn filed a Jordan application arguing his client's charges should be stayed due to unreasonable delay in the case.The Supreme Court says cases in provincial courts should
Police believe one of the sons, Clifford Hunt Jr., murdered his parents and brother.
Simon Vickers, 50, claimed he was just "messing around" with his daughter Scarlett, a court reportedly heard on Tuesday, Jan. 14
The 5-year-old boy was playing in the park alone for 20 minutes before a witness called police, according to several reports
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The son of an inmate who died after a prolonged beating by New York prison guards said in a federal lawsuit Wednesday that his father’s attackers “systematically and casually beat him to death” in a correctional system that tolerates violence.
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former southwestern Manitoba teacher will spend time behind bars for the sexual exploitation of a teenage student, which a judge called "an abuse of a position of trust."Troy Innes pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in 2022 in the historic sex crime, which happened over a year in 2010. He was sentenced Tuesday in a Killarney provincial circuit court to six months in jail and 18 months probation, following sentencing submissions last October.In
The sister of a Regina man killed at the construction site of a wind farm in southern New Brunswick is shocked by the "slap on the wrist" penalty imposed against one of the companies involved.Matthew Jeremy Brawn, 46, a pilot truck driver for Richards Transport Ltd. in Regina, was unloading a wind turbine tower at the Neweg Energy Project in Springdale on July 18 when he was "fatally crushed," according to a WorkSafeNB investigative report obtained by CBC News.He was run over trying to stop a ru
"In most of Europe, the minimum vacation time people take is 25 days..."
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class action against billionaire Robert Miller, the company he founded, Future Electronics, and purported accomplices, for allegedly paying minors for sex.The lawsuit was brought forward by three women who, according to the decision, "claim to have been victims of a juvenile prostitution system organized for the sexual benefit" of Miller."These extremely serious acts allegedly took place over several years, when they were between the ages of 11 and