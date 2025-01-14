Elianne Andam: Teenager Hassan Sentamu who stabbed 15-year-old to death in Croydon guilty of murder

Reuters

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has not yet arrived at court for a trial on Thursday in his bid to block two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of helping steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden from seizing his Palm Beach, Florida condominium. It was not immediately clear why Giuliani, 80, had not arrived at court three hours after the scheduled 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) start time of the non-jury civil trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman. Lawyers for Giuliani and the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.