Are you eligible for part of a $6.6M Novant settlement over privacy issues? How to check

Novant Health patients could get a piece of a $6.6 million settlement from a class-action suit over privacy issues after the hospital system may have shared personal information with Facebook, according to the plaintiffs’ settlement notice in the pending case.

Novant Health used online tracking technology on its websites and MyChart patient portal between May 1, 2020, and Aug. 12, 2022, the plaintiffs claim. Facebook, a third party, received the data which personal information such as phone numbers, email addresses, appointments and emergency contacts.

Novant Health denied wrongdoing and a judge has not signed off on the settlement yet, according to the settlement notice.

Here’s what else to know for people who may qualify to be part of the settlement.

Novant settlement benefits and terms

Patients who file a claim form may get a share of what remains from the settlement fund after attorney fees and other expenses are deducted.

The plaintiffs are seeking $2,500 each from the case, according to the settlement notice.

How to file a claim

Claims may be filed online by visiting www.nhprivacysettlement.com. Settlement officials may be reached by email at info@NHPrivacySettlement.com or by calling 844-925-0521.

Claims must be filed online or postmarked no later than May 6.

Patients who want to sue Novant Health on their own must opt-out of the settlement by April 4.

If action is not taken by clients in the settlement, they will not receive a payment and lose the right to take legal action.

Novant Health is involved in a class-action settlement over privacy violation claims.

When is the settlement hearing?

The final approval hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 6, in the U.S. District Courthouse at 324 W. Market St., Greensboro. Anybody objecting the settlement may appear at the final hearing.

Plaintiffs are not required to attend.