Eliminated Bake Off Star Insists We Haven't Seen The Last Of Her Amid Outcry Over Her Exit

The cast of this year's Great British Bake Off Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake Off fans were dealt a massive blow on Tuesday night, when Nelly became the latest contestant eliminated from the series.

For the past few weeks, Nelly has become a firm favourite among Bake Off viewers, thanks to her cheerful outlook, brilliant one-liners and fabulous wardrobe choices.

However, she faltered during Autumn Week, and was ultimately chosen by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as the fifth baker to be sent packing.

And let’s just say, it wasn’t exactly a decision that fans took well…

The whole country right now. How dare you send her home, how very dare you. Nelly. My love. #GBBOpic.twitter.com/t3Dnysa3De — Lara Badger (@LaraBadger1) October 29, 2024

the people’s princess, we love you SO so much Nelly (I’m devastated and don’t know how I’ll recover from this oh my god) #GBBOpic.twitter.com/P5cFQs5gpy — fern (@_fernfernfern) October 29, 2024

THEY GOT RID OF QUEEN NELLY!?!?!? PAUL AND PRUE I AM COMING FOR YOU!!!!! 😡😡😡😡 #GBBO#GreatBritishBakeOffpic.twitter.com/CobIa4tKQZ — Felix Wood #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@felixw1) October 29, 2024

If Nelly is sent home from #GBBO I’m boycotting until they give her, her own show. — Duncan Watt (@duncanwatt) October 29, 2024

Oh Nelly! I will miss you. You are a wonderful baker & you made me smile every week. Thank you 😘 #GBBOpic.twitter.com/pioFKFjtUH — Angela Dobb 🏴 (@LMSBOSSY) October 29, 2024

No Bake Off contestant has ever deserved their own show more than Nelly! She is already a national treasure. #GBBOpic.twitter.com/cmWGmKEgWd — Jak Ball (@Jakfirst) October 29, 2024

WHY WHY WHY DID THEY GET RID OF NELLY ON BAKE OFF IM GOING TO CRY pic.twitter.com/hIDhgjeMLS — SillyIsSilly🎸🪗/🪲 (@SillyIsSoSilly) October 29, 2024

Me watching bake off next week without my queen, my idol my love Nelly #GBBOpic.twitter.com/E3hFJPlPaA — Ailis (@AilisMullins) October 29, 2024

An actual BEST BITS.

Nelly is the light we've needed in our lives these past few weeks. She's right, she won't be forgotten #GBBOhttps://t.co/pp5YUA2138 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 29, 2024

But despite the outcry, Nelly has assured her supporters that they haven’t seen the last of her, in a letter posted on Bake Off’s official social media pages.

“Wow, what a rollercoaster it was?” she wrote in her exit letter. “Did you enjoy it? Because I did!!”

Nelly added: “Thank you for all your love and support. This is not [the] end, only [the] beginning. I will be back…”

We reckon the Bake Off team said it best themselves in the post below…

Don't cry because she's gone, smile because we got to meet her. #GBBOpic.twitter.com/B95dooZ90u — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 29, 2024

Producers even made sure to see Nelly out in style with a highlights reel of her time in the tent…

A piece of Nelly is truly in our hearts. #GBBOpic.twitter.com/CnqgEOkEkP — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 29, 2024

We know what we’ll be watching on a loop for the rest of today, anyway.

Bake Off’s 15th season has now seen half of its cast sent home, with just six contestants left in the running ahead of the always-tricky Dessert Week.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday night at 9pm on Channel 4.

