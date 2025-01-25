Eliminated Masked Singer contestant pleased with panel’s Su Pollard prediction

Actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc has been eliminated from The Masked Singer after being revealed as the person wearing a set of novelty teeth as a costume.

The judges believed Teeth could have been radio star Fearne Cotton, podcaster and TV presenter Rosie Ramsey, BBC sports presenter Alex Scott or comedian Su Pollard during the ITV reality show on Saturday.

The programme, hosted by Joel Dommett, features celebrities singing anonymously while dressed in elaborate costumes. Giedroyc has been guessed by the panel for other characters in previous seasons.

The judging panel, featuring Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Maya Jama, voted Giedroyc out after she performed the Barry Crocker Neighbours theme tune.

Giedroyc said: “Gang, I’ll take Su Pollard,” adding that it was “so nice to see everybody”.

She added that it was the “training and showbiz” that allowed her to change her voice to make it more difficult for the judges.

“I was very pleased with Alex Scott, such a fun show, it’s impossible not to have fun on this show,” she also said.

Giedroyc told The After Mask YouTube show that her comedy partner and former The Great British Bake Off co-host Sue Perkins, who was on The Masked Singer in 2021, had no idea she was competing.

Mel Giedroyc (left) and Sue Perkins. (Ian West/PA)

When asked if Perkins would be upset, she replied: “No, because she didn’t tell me. She was a Dragon and she never told me. So right back at ya girlfriend.”

Giedroyc also said she was “really elated” to leave the programme, but sad she did not have a chance to perform the Pointer Sisters’ Automatic as classic Hollywood star Marlene Dietrich.

“Listen, if you told me: ‘You’re going to have a chance to sing the Neighbours theme tune dressed as an enormous pair of wind up teeth with pink tights and big pink flapping feet,’ I would say I could stop my career now,” the comedian also said.

“For me that is the pinnacle.”

Giedroyc said she did tell her husband Ben Morris, who “took it really seriously”, and made her train her singing voice at home.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Harriet Rose hosts The After Mask on ITVX and YouTube: The Masked Singer UK.