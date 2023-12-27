Elise Berger Wins Female Athlete of the Year
Elise Berger Wins Female Athlete of the Year
Elise Berger Wins Female Athlete of the Year
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was taken aback when told of the move. Solely focused on preparing Canada for the world junior hockey championship an ocean away, the country's head coach hadn't heard one of its provinces had banned post-game handshakes in minor hockey due to a string of altercations. "Disappointing," said Letang, who played 19 professional seasons in both Europe and North America. "There's a respect and camaraderie in sports. You can go out and compete hard against someone, but
“Still have hope but at this point it’s irrational hope.”
Frustrations boiled over late in the first half when Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and coach Andy Reid was not happy.
With the top names like Ohtani and Yamamoto off the market, here are the MLB rumors surrounding the next best options like Bellinger and Snell.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite — at least from the outside. And it suits the group just fine. "We're not really focusing on that," said Celebrini, a 17-year-old centre from Vancouver expected to go No. 1 at June's NHL draft. "That's ju
The "Anti-Hero" singer joined the Kelce after the tight end's team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio apologized for saying 49ers would "kick the (expletive) out of the Ravens" after star QB Lamar Jackson called him out.
Tate Rodemaker has decided to opt out of Florida State's Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia, but don't blame the Seminoles quarterback for his decision.
A California man stumbled upon every baseball fans’ dream in an old tobacco tin he discovered at his father’s home.
“I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker,” the tennis pro teased
The old phrase "what a difference a year" makes certainly applies to a good number of pro golfers.
Cameras caught Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes screaming at the offensive linemen on the sideline.
The Chiefs’ downfall against the Raiders happened because they allowed the Raiders two defensive touchdowns in seven seconds.
Aljamain Sterling thought UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley was supposed to be this big draw or something.
DENVER (AP) — Bill Belichick seemed content to take the game into overtime, but Sean Payton wanted another crack in regulation, so he called a pair of timeouts that ultimately helped the New England Patriots all but torpedo the Denver Broncos' playoff plans with a 26-23 stunner at frigid Empower Field on Christmas Eve. The Broncos had rallied to tie it at 23 earlier in the fourth quarter on a pair of touchdowns and a couple of 2-point conversions. And they got the ball back at their 39 with 1:42
Postgame quotes from the podium and locker room after Miami beat Dallas 22-20
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Dallas lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's frequent parade to the free-throw line was a sore subject for Steve Kerr. The Golden State coach doesn't feel like defense gets rewarded consistently enough in today's NBA. Jokic overcame an off day from the field by going 18 of 18 from the free-throw line and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to five games by holding off the Warriors 120-114 on Monday. Jokic finished with 26 points despite a 4-of-12 showing from the floor. He set a career-high with hi
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Bernd Leno was at the centre of an extraordinary row at Bournemouth when the German goalkeeper appeared to shove a ball boy during the second half of Fulham’s dismal 3-0 defeat.