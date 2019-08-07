Elite athletes train young players to compete with diabetes at Ottawa hockey camp

A training camp that aims to inspire young hockey players living with diabetes to pursue their dreams has made its way to Ottawa.

Dskate pairs aspiring players with elite athletes who also have diabetes. The mentors help young players improve their hockey skills and teach sessions on managing diabetes while pursuing athletics at the highest levels, including tips about nutrition and exercise.

"It's incredible, I get to meet role models — they're such an inspiration," said Ruby Pilatzke, a Dskate camper with Type 1 diabetes.

"To actually meet them and [know] they're a real person [is inspiring]."

The camp uses physical exercise, nutrition games and trivia to teach children how to understand their bodies and manage their diabetes.

Nearly 100 kids between seven and 17 years old are taking part in the program at the Richcraft Sensplex in Gloucester. It runs until Friday.

Dskate More

Elite athletes lend a hand

Canadian mixed martial arts star Dessi Zaharieva is among the professional athletes teaching campers how to pursue their dreams by taking care of themselves, working hard and training properly.

Athletes with diabetes, she said, need to be cautious about how adrenaline and the intensity of training can impact blood sugar levels.

Supplied More

"Depending on the type, intensity, and duration of exercise, it can impact our blood sugars differently," said Zaharieva, who has had Type 1 diabetes since she was a child.

That's the kind of information being passed on to the young athletes.

"I have learned so much about what to eat, and when to eat it. It's a key that I never really clued in on," Pilatzke said.

"I also learned how to manage when I am doing a sport that [produces] more adrenaline versus just a practice, and I think those tips will help me in the long run for lots of sports, not just hockey."