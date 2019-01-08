All Elite Wrestling unveils ex-WWE star Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing rally

All Elite Wrestling set out its plan to change the world at tonight's (January 8) 'Double or Nothing' rally in Jacksonville, Florida and unveiled a huge ex-WWE name.
On the January 1 edition of YouTube show Being the Elite, the countdown officially ended for The Young Bucks, Cody and Hangman Page as they gathered outside the Tokyo Dome to confirm their next stop was All Elite Wrestling and announce that All In 2 was happening.
In the days that followed, we found out that Cody, The Young Bucks, 'Hangman' Adam Page, Brandi Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Britt Baker, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian had all signed with the promotion.
But fans were left to speculate on which other big names would join the new promotion. At the Double or Nothing rally, they got their answer, as Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance to declare he was "all in with All Elite Wrestling".
The former WWE superstar added that All Elite Wrestling wasn't just here to change the world, it was going to change the whole "universe".
PAC, better known to WWE fans as Adrian Neville, was also announced as having signed with the promotion, after interrupting Hangman Page's address to the crowd.
Other previously-unannounced names were MJF, Joey Janela and Penelope Ford.
The rally also saw the announcement of the date and venue for 'All In 2: Double or Nothing', which will take place on May 25 at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena.
AEW will also be staging another event in the coming months, this time in Jacksonville, Florida, where a large portion of the gate will benefit victims of gun violence.
Aside from talent announcements, executive vice presidents Cody and The Young Bucks and chief brand officer Brandi Rhodes also set out their plans to make AEW the best wrestling promotion in the world.
Cody said the promotion would 'change the wrestling economy', giving better pay to wrestlers. He also added that wins and losses will matter like they've never mattered before and that fans would be free to cheer or boo whoever they like.
Brandi, who also serves as AEW's chief brand officer, said the promotion will have a strong women's division, with the best female wrestlers in the world and with women receiving equal pay.
Ahead of the rally, Shahid Khan, the co-owner of NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC, and his son Tony Khan had confirmed that they were the company's lead investors.
In a statement, Shahid Khan said: “I am the lead investor, a supporter and a backer of All Elite Wrestling, and I anticipate great things today and into the future for AEW and everyone who has worked passionately on this week’s launch.”
Tony added: "AEW will launch with a roster of the top wrestlers in the world. While they’ll clash in what will be some of the most intense and fast-paced contests ever sanctioned in the squared circle, they’ll also share a common goal: to make this the true golden age, to make this the greatest time ever to be a wrestling fan."
While today featured many announcements, a few major questions still remain, as no TV deal was announced and Kenny Omega is yet to confirm that he will join the company when his NJPW contract expires at the end of the month.
Still, there's a lot to be excited about in 2019 for wrestling fans looking for more than just WWE.
