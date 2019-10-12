People Are In Tears Over This Athlete's Superhuman Marathon Run

Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday became the first person in history to run a 26.2-mile marathon in less than two hours.

The 34-year-old from Kenya clocked in with an astonishing 1:59:40 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge event in Vienna, Austria.

“I’m feeling good,” Kipchoge said after the run. “I’m the first man, I want to inspire many people that no human is limited.”

Kipchoge’s stunning time won’t go down in the world record books, though, because he did not run the race in open marathon conditions, reported The New York Times. Instead, he ran on a recently paved road and the only other runners were a rotating group of pacesetters.

🇬🇧 1954 Roger Bannister breaks the 4-minute mile



🇺🇸 1969 Neil Armstrong walks on the moon



🇯🇲 2009 @UsainBolt runs 100m in 09.58



🇰🇪 2019 @EliudKipchoge runs a sub two-hour marathon#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/HMXnxRohE3 — INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) October 12, 2019

Kipchoge still holds the official record, however, with his 2:01:39 run in the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

As Kipchoge crossed the finish line, the crowds erupted ― both in the Austrian capital and on Twitter, where many fans admitted to shedding tears at the history-making moment:

Genuinely shedding a tear at the incredible Eliud Kipchoge footage. The sheer joy on everyone’s faces. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 12, 2019

For me, this is the most impressive sporting achievement in history. Absolutely moved to tears to be able to witness this in my lifetime. A sub-2hour marathon. To get perspective, go and try to run at 21kph for 300meters....

Incredible @EliudKipchoge & everyone behind @INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/fW9ZJVZNzg — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) October 12, 2019

HE. HAS. DONE. IT.@EliudKipchoge is the first human to run a marathon in less than two hours!



His official time of 1:59:40 is now immortal.#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/wD6clIzHM0 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 12, 2019

HISTORY!!!! Eliud Kipchoge has DONE IT!!! Real tears!! — Philip Mwaniki (@Mwanikih) October 12, 2019

Holy shit the 2 hour marathon barrier is gone!! Tears in my eyes honestly. Eliud Kipchoge is the man!! — Jácķ (@JackWJB94) October 12, 2019

Tears!!! What an achievement. Eliud Kipchoge of #Kenya becomes first man to run a full marathon in under two hours. Incredible feat. — Matina Stevis-Gridneff (@MatinaStevis) October 12, 2019

Drop Everything!!



KING KIPCHOGE ELIUD KIPCHOGE#INEOS159 — Sheila Nduhukire 🇺🇬 (@Snduhukire) October 12, 2019

Congratulations @EliudKipchoge!

At a young age you’ve made history by setting an incredible world record of 1.59.40 proving that #NoHumanIsLimited.



We had no doubt in your abilities. You have made us so proud. Keep soaring. 🇰🇪 #INEOS159 #Eliud159 #AskKirubi



📸 - @INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/yJ1MFc8Hqk — Chris Kirubi (@CKirubi) October 12, 2019

DID I JUST SHED TEARS BECAUSE KIPCHOGE WON😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. PROUDLY KENYAN. — tatyana (@tatty_annah) October 12, 2019

How is not completely mullered? Incredible stuff #Kipchoge — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 12, 2019

I AM CRYING IN MY BEDROOM. Eliud Kipchoge just broke 2 hours for the marathon!!!



This is absolutely unreal. — Connor Weaver (@connorweaves) October 12, 2019

Eliud Kipchoge has brought me to tears!!! Congratulations 🎉🎊🍾 he really is special — Anne Mwaura (@ItsAnneMwaura) October 12, 2019

First man to run a FULL MARATHON in UNDER 2 HOURS!



The way he ran the last 1km had tears rolling down my cheeks. What a day for sports. What a day for mankind.



Eliud Kipchoge, I no longer have any superlatives for you. Thank you. https://t.co/JiK4q7rp6W — Keesh Sundaresan (@KeeshSundaresan) October 12, 2019

🇰🇪 I N C R E D I B L E 🇰🇪



0️⃣1️⃣:5️⃣9️⃣:4️⃣0️⃣



Forza @EliudKipchoge 👋pic.twitter.com/vUDH50Wegg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 12, 2019

