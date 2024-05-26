Elizabeth Ball's goal keeps KC Current's undefeated streak alive in NWSL

Elizabeth Ball scored and the Kansas City Current remained one of two unbeatem teams in the National Women’s Soccer League with a 1-0 win over the Utah Royals at America First Field on Saturday night.

The Current (7-0-4) finished the weekend in second place in the league behind Orlando.

Ball slid to poke in Claire Hutton's header following a corner kick in the 58th minute. The goal marked 18-year-old Hutton's first NWSL assist.

Temwa Chawinga pressured Utah in the first half, but she couldn't find the breakthrough. First, she stole the ball from goalkeeper Mandy Haught and spun quickly to face the goal, but her shot rang off the crossbar. Then Haught made two saves on Chawinga's shots, and defender Lauren Flynn flicked another one over the goal for a corner.

Haught dove backward to save two additional attempts by Chawinga in the 56th and 62nd minutes.

Utah (1-9-1) extended its winless streak to nine games and has been shut out a league-high six times.

RACING LOUISVILLE 1, RED STARS 0

Emma Sears scored her third goal of the season as Racing Louisville beat the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 at SeatGeek Stadium for just their second win of the season.

Sears brought down a clearance, juggled the ball once to control it, and fired a shot into the far-post corner from just inside the 18-yard box in the 26th minute. The goal came days after Sears signed a new three-year contract with Racing Louisville (2-2-6).

Chicago (5-5-1) put five of its 10 shots on goal, but goalkeeper Katie Lund stopped all five chances.

