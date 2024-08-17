Elizabeth Debicki Doesn't Think There Should Be Another Season of “The Crown”: 'Ended in the Right Place' (Exclusive)

The Emmy-nominated actress portrayed Princess Diana in the last two seasons of 'The Crown'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki thinks The Crown should be left as is.

In this week's issue, the Emmy-nominated actress, 33, opens up about why she thinks the hit Netflix series, in which she portrayed Princess Diana, shouldn't get any follow-up seasons.

"I think it ended in the right place, really," Debicki tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think it respected its own cycle in a way."

"It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from [creator] Peter [Morgan] as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It's very delicate, I think," she continues.

Adds Debicki: "He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don't really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rosaline Shahnavaz Elizabeth Debicki

Related: The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki Says She Kept Emulating Princess Diana After Filming: 'I Had to Unwind the Wheel' (Exclusive)

Debicki portrayed the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William in the last two seasons of The Crown, which focused on the royal’s final days before her fatal car crash in August 1997.

"I thought it was very respectful, and I know that the depth and degree of conversation around how to end the series was immense, and I thought it was really kind of delicate and intricately done," the actress says of season 6.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

"I think everybody's performance in this season is really kind of magnificent. I know I'm biased because it's my show, but I think everyone did really incredible work," she continues.

"There are moments where The Crown is very aware of what it is. It's not trying to hide the fact that it's a drama and that it's a TV drama," adds Debicki. "So I like that I sort of self-awareness and using devices like that. It just really appeals to me from a kind of dramaturgy standpoint, but also as an audience."

Michael Buckner/Getty; Julian Parker/Getty Elizabeth Debicki; Princess Diana

Related: From Deadpool to Challengers: Where the Cast of The Crown Is 8 Months After the Show's Curtain Call

For the 2024 Emmys on Sept. 15, Debicki is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama for her performance in The Crown.



She is up against Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Holland Taylor (The Morning Show), Lesley Manville (The Crown), Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show) and Karen Pittman (The Morning Show).

Speaking about the series' 18 Emmy nominations, Debicki tells PEOPLE, "I was so thrilled that so many of us have been nominated. That just feels like the cherry on the cake, really, of such a nice thing."

"The show's been running for a long time, and my cast and I have been kind of on this ride for nearly three years in a way, in terms of prep and then shooting and press, and so it's just a lovely end to a long and beautiful — but sometimes really challenging — chapter as actors," she continues.

All six seasons of The Crown are streaming on Netflix.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.