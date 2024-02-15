Elizabeth line stations named among London's best new buildings by British architects

(REUTERS)

The nation’s architects have named several Elizabeth line stations and the line itself among the capital’s best new buildings.

Stations at Abbey Wood, Paddington, Tottenham Court Road and Woolwich are among the 76 projects listed for the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) London Award, as revealed on Thursday.

The award celebrates the capital’s best buildings of the last 12 months.

The whole Elizabeth line, which stretches from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Abbey Wood and Shenfield in the east, is joined on the list by buildings including the revamped Battersea Power Station, the National Portrait Gallery and the Gilbert and George Centre in Brick Lane.

More than 300 million journeys have been made on the line since it opened less than two years ago and work continues to improve its reliability in particular on Network Rail-owned track west of Paddington where travellers have experienced delays on an almost daily basis.

Riba’s nominees, which include private homes, churches and schools, stretch in size from a single room – the Pitzhanger Hub in an Ealing art gallery and museum – to the vast swaths of regeneration around the old industrial areas of King’s Cross.

They will all be visited by a Riba jury and be considered for several different awards including a sustainability award with winners in contention to be considered for the Riba Stirling Prize for the UK’s best new building which will be announced in October.

Riba Regional Director of London Dian Small said: “As we seek new housing solutions and innovative approaches to urban regeneration, these projects provide hope for the future of our cities.

“From small-scale refurbishments and self-build family homes in South London, to revitalised cultural centres in the West, and re-imagined industrial heritage sites in the North, the projects highlight the diversity of London’s rich architectural heritage, but remain united in their commitment to social value and sustainable design.”