Elizabeth Olsen's 'Sorry for Your Loss' Season 2 Knocks Everyone 'Off Their Axis,' Creator Says (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoiler alert! Minor spoilers ahead from the third episode of Sorry for Your Loss season two.

Elizabeth Olsen is moving on in Sorry for Your Loss.

In the sophomore season of Facebook Watch's critically acclaimed half-hour drama, Olsen returns as Leigh Shaw, a young widow struggling to put her life back together following her husband, Matt's (Mamoudou Athie), unexpected death. The next 13-episode adventure continues Leigh's complicated journey as she navigates the aftershocks of loss and tries to move on amid revelations of the timeline of her husband's passing.

If season one of Sorry for Your Loss was about Leigh in the infancy stages of losing her husband, the next chapter in her life equates to the adolescent phase in Leigh's recovery journey, creator Kit Steinkellner says. And she won't be the only one dealing with the difficulties and challenges of moving on: sister Jules (Kelly Marie Tran), mother Amy (Janet McTeer) and Matt's brother, Danny (Jovan Adepo), begin to make bold decisions -- many of them eyebrow-raising -- as they attempt to go on without Matt.

"In the span between season one and the season two pickup, I had so many ideas. I knew exactly where I wanted the characters to go, what I wanted a few wrestling with over the course of the second season," Steinkellner says. "It gave me the opportunity of being able to really put that in motion." With the first three episodes of season two now available to stream, ET spoke with Steinkellner about the characters' desperate attempts to break free and their season two journeys.

ET: How did you land on the story for season two?

Kit Steinkellner: I wrote the pilot and people asked me, "Are you sure it's not a movie?" And I said, "I am positive it's not a movie because movies are about solvable problems. This is an unsolvable problem." She will never get over this loss. She will get through it, she will rebuild her life, but she is never going to be OK. That is what television is -- characters constantly wrestling with that big unsolvable problem. Truly for every character -- for Danny, for Amy, for Jules -- no one's ever going to be OK after the loss of Matt, but they are moving through it. Season two really is about these characters, who have been knocked off their axis and out of orbit, re-orientating themselves and thinking about who they are going to be going forward. It is a complicated process, one that stops and starts, steps forwards and steps backwards. For some characters, they really take big swings, make big moves and take charge for the future of their lives. It doesn't always look natural, healthy or functional, but what these people need to do in this moment is to be alive and to find meaning in their life.

If season one was about the immediate aftermath of Matt's death and Leigh's struggles with that, what is your take on her journey in season two?

Leigh's journey in season two is the journey of every character in the present timeline, which is rebuilding their lives and moving forward. One of our editors, Darrin Navarro, said after cutting 2x01, season one felt like the show's infancy and this season feels like the show's adolescence and I really cosign that statement. If you think about what a baby is, it's so new to the world and still learning to crawl and walk and speak and eat food. And that really was what Leigh's journey was in season one. They are learning how to be in this new world. And season two is about that baby in adolescence, where you're figuring out who you're going to be, what your place is going to be in the world. It's messy and a lot of mistakes are made.

When I pitched the show on Facebook, I talked about season one being about Leigh crash-landing on this new planet and her goal was to extricate herself from the wreckage and make sure her oxygen tank was working and crawl that crater 20 feet away. Season two is about rebuilding that spaceship and seeing if she can get off this planet. It has that feeling of speed and momentum.

Facebook Watch More

Story continues