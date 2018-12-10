Elizabeth Olsen Is the Mirror Image of Her Famous Designer Sisters With This New Haircut

The actress stepped out in Los Angeles with a new set of wispy blonde bangs—looking more like her famous sisters than ever before.

It's widely understood that those bearing the last name Olsen will have some serious, genetically-blessed lengths. And for Hollywood royalty Elizabeth Olsen, and her new set of wispy bangs, the saying could not be more true.

Stepping out this weekend in Beverly Hills to celebrate the holidays with Brooks Brothers, the actress showed off her recently-chopped blonde fringe. Paired with a French girl-approved two piece suit and a swirl of rose-colored cream blush, Olsen's piece-y strands, honeyed and hitting past the upper lash line, took their mark center stage.

The Avengers star joins the ranks of banged beauties who have fastened themselves a wispy new set this year, including singer Selena Gomez and model Bella Hadid, the latter having famously taken the style for a test run on Instagram. And while the actress is no stranger to beauty transformations—she's experimented with darker roots and neck-revealing bobs—Olsen's new look holds a striking resemblance to her two older designer siblings, Mary Kate and Ashley. With 2019 quickly approaching, consider this a lesson in new year beauty resolutions.

