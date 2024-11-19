Elizabeth Olsen 'Vaguely' Remembers Starring in Mary-Kate and Ashley's 'B-U-T-T Out' Music Video

The song was released in 1994 and was a part of the twins 'Give Us a Mystery' album

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen with half-sister (front), sister Lizzie.

Elizabeth Olsen is remembering her first moments in front of the camera.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the actress, 35, opened up about what she recalls from staring in her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 'B-U-T-T Out' music video at 4 years old. The song was released in 1994 and was part of the twins' Give Us a Mystery album.

"I think I vaguely remember shooting that," she told the outlet.

During the interview, Elizabeth also addressed how in the music video, which has since been removed from YouTube, it looks like her older sisters are "bullying" her. Along with her sisters, she also has an older brother, James "Trent" Olsen and two half-siblings, Courtney and Jake.

"So it was this constant that happened. When you have four kids and two of them are working, the other two go to the set after school, and that is your daycare, which is nice because there’s teachers there and things like that," she said. "Sometimes they would just say, 'Hey Lizzie, we wrote you into something.' There was really no more thought than that."

"I did love performing as a kid, and did a lot of ballet," she added. "I did a lot of theater camps, I did some acting classes. I thought maybe I wanted to try it out professionally, maybe because of Jenna Malone in Stepmom or something."

Steve Eichner/Getty Mary-Kate Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend Barneys New York's The Row handbag launch at the Madison Avenue store.

Related: One Last Thing with Elizabeth Olsen: All About the Marvel Star's Last On-Set Wardrobe Malfunction (Exclusive)

Despite growing up with her sisters in the spotlight, Elizabeth decided to pursue her own career in acting. Speaking to Vulture, she shared that she focused on theater to differentiate herself from her sisters.

She moved to New York, joined the Atlantic Theater Company school through Tisch, and started understudying when she was 19. She also auditioned for Garry Hynes, who directs all of Martin McDonagh’s plays. Then, eventually, she landed multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the role of Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision.

"My sisters — I felt like what they did was so hard and so full-on for their whole childhood. I thought of it as some of it being fun, but I also think they had professional jobs starting at 6 months old," she said. "It made me want to focus on theater, because that felt like a thing that wasn’t going to feel so much like 'so-and-so’s sister’s thinking that they are going to do this thing.' This was well before 'nepo baby' was a term, and it doesn’t even really apply to me considering my parents."

"But there is a form of nepotism when you are adjacent to people who have a lineage to a job that you want, regardless of what the industry is," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Donato Sardella/Getty Mary-Kate Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen, and Ashley Olsen attend Elizabeth and James Flagship Store Opening Celebration with InStyle on July 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: Elizabeth Olsen Is 'Happy to Come Back' to Marvel Movies Under This One Condition

In September, Elizabeth chatted with PEOPLE for One Last Thing where she revealed more about her journey as an actress including her last wardrobe malfunction that happened when she was filming in public this summer.

"I had to be sewn into a bathing suit," she recalled. "You have to make these costumes so quickly and the zipper malfunctioned."

Olsen credits her dresser for being "so good and so quick to stitch me in," she added. "There’s always that fear that it’s just going to burst—and you have 100 extras around."

