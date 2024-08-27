Elizabeth PKG 87 year old assaulted

Latest Stories
‘Gun, gun, gun! Run, run, run!’ Grocery store witnesses describe the deadly rampage in Colorado
“This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips,” one shopper said.
- ABC News
Body of Massachusetts man who went missing while on vacation found under home
Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island. Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family's vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report.
- CBC
'Staggering' $2 million theft lands London Drugs employee in jail
London Drugs hired Carlos Cenon Santos to work as a "merchandise handler" — a title that turned out to be as fitting for the B.C. man's criminal pursuits as his actual employment.According to a B.C. provincial court judgment, Santos stole as much as $2 million worth of stock from London Drugs, one high-end item at a time, over the course of five years, selling the goods on Craigslist and pocketing as much as $1 million."The quantum of the theft is clearly staggering," Judge Nancy Phillips said a
- CBC
Toronto cop arrested while trying to leave country: police
A Toronto police officer accused of theft, fraud and other crimes was arrested at an airport while trying to leave the country, police say.Const. Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday while trying to leave the country at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, Toronto police said in a release Monday.Borissov was due to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Monday morning, police say. He now faces one charge of failing
- Indiewire
Demi Moore: ‘There Wasn’t a Place for Me’ in Hollywood After ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’
"There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened," Moore recalled of the reception to the 2003 film.
- HuffPost
Critics Spot Awkward Issue With Melania Trump's Book Cover
The former first lady's memoir, "Melania," is set for release in October.
- Hello!
Dua Lipa twins with her sister Rina in Spain rocking matching string bikinis
Dua Lipa is the envy of us all as she suns it up in the Mediterranean with her girlfriends - see the stars latest postcards, bikini photos and summer snaps with her rarely-seen sister Rina
- People
Mother Arrested After Allegedly Leaving 3-Month-Old in Hot Car While She Rode Horse at Fair
Cara Dugan, 40, allegedly left her 3-month-old baby alone in her pickup truck while she attended a county fair, authorities said
- The Canadian Press
Man distraught over planned sale of late mother's home fatally shoots 4 family members and himself
SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
- People
Sydney Sweeney Does Her Summer Makeup Routine in Plunging Blue Swimsuit: See the Sexy Lakeside Snaps
With just a handful of products, the 'Euphoria' star creates the ultimate summer glow
- Miami Herald
‘He’s a monster’: Diddy’s accuser breaks his silence as rapper tries to get case tossed
“Mr. Jones’ lawsuit is pure fiction,” says Combs’ lawyer
- People
Jodie Sweetin Reveals Her First ‘Big Purchases’ with Her “Full House” Paychecks: ‘I Worked Hard’ (Exclusive)
"That was what all of the hard work went to, which was kind of the whole point," Sweetin tells PEOPLE of her first purchases with her 'Full House' paychecks
- People
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Poses with Mom Maria Shriver on Vacation
The author, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, is mom to daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2
- Global News
Montreal family caught in fatal police shootout reveals new details
A Montreal family caught in the crossfire of a dramatic gunfight earlier this month says they are feeling abandoned and angry. A father and his son returning from a camping trip were both shot as police exchanged fire with a suspect in a suburban parking lot. Now the family is revealing new details about the horrifying event, including how both innocent men were handcuffed by police as they bled profusely. Dan Spector reports.
- People
Hailey Bieber Shares First Post Since Announcing Birth of Son Jack Blues with Husband Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder and her musician husband announced the arrival of their baby boy on Aug. 23
- People
Husband of Missing Nurse Mamta Kafle Bhatt Looked Up 'How Long' to Get Married 'When Spouse Die': Prosecutors
Naresh Bhatt appeared in court on Aug. 23 after he was charged with concealing a dead body
- CBC
Organized crime linked to illegal lobster fishing 'terrorizing the community,' N.S. minister claims
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says the federal failure to stop what he calls illegal out-of-season fishing in some of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the country has fuelled organized crime that is "terrorizing the community" along a stretch of the province's southwest.Kent Smith made the comments in a letter last week to his federal counterpart, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in which he claims the illegal fishery has "entrenched itself" in the region of Clare and surrounding
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow makes risky decision in cult storyline
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has made a risky decision in the cult storyline.
- Hello!
Prince William debuts new look at Balmoral - did you notice?
Prince William was spotted debuting a new look when arriving at Crathie Kirk on Balmoral estate alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, and son, Prince George - and it had fans saying the same thing.
- InStyle
King Charles May Have Chosen Who’s Getting Prince Andrew’s Royal Estate
There are rumors of the king kicking his brother out of Royal Lodge.