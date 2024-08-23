Elizabeth Warren Burns Trump And Vance With Couch Joke As The DNC Roars

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) couldn’t resist referencing a dirty internet joke to poke fun at Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

The Massachusetts senator began her DNC speech by lauding Vice President Kamala Harris and comparing her dedication to supporting families to that of Trump.

“We need to make life more affordable for working people. Donald Trump, the felon, has no plans to lower costs for families. He doesn’t know how, and basically, he doesn’t really care,” she said. “When did he ever fill up a gas tank or worry about a grocery bill? The only bills he worries about are from his criminal defense lawyers.”

She went on, referencing a bizarre joke that began circulating online last month, suggesting that Vance had admitted to having sex with couches.

“Trust Donald Trump and JD Vance to look out for your family? Shoot, I wouldn’t trust them to move my couch,” she said.

Vance has leaned into the jokes, referencing couches in one of his speeches at a rally in Nevada last month.

