Elizabeth Warren Endorses Kamala Harris After Biden Withdrawal

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren backed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential candidate on Sunday, July 21, after the withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday, saying it was

Video Transcript

I'm endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris because she's ready to step up.

Bring our party together, go toe to toe with Donald Trump and win in November.

I have known Kamala Harris uh since back right after the 2008 crash when she was attorney general in California and I was setting up the consumer agency and we fought shoulder to shoulder to push back against the big banks that were cheating.

America's homeowners.

Kamala has been a ferocious warrior on the issue of abortion and under Kamala's leadership, we're gonna get Roe versus Wade back into law of the land.

But the part that's fun to think about is when you're up against a convicted felon who better than a former prosecutor to take it straight to Donald Trump.

I'm here for Kamala because Kamala has been here for the American people year after year after year, she's ready to do this job and she's gonna win